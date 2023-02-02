David Guess is once again a Paducah City Commissioner.
McCracken Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen has granted a restraining order on a replacement for Guess, who can serve during the appeal process.
“The court finds there’s irreparable injury if (Guess’) rights are being violated. He was elected to serve an office,” Kitchen said. “I spent a lot of time looking at First Amendment cases … in case after case after case, it seems there’s a strong presumption that speech is protected. The vast majority of cases find, even if the speech is offensive, it can still be protected … it’s not because the court agrees with the speech but because it’s the fact the Constitution protects the speech — even repugnant speech.”
“There is a public interest in having elected officials serve their terms,” he said. “However unhappy the city would be to have Guess back really does no harm to the city.”
During a hearing, counsel recounted the Jan. 17 public hearing where officials removed Guess on misconduct for a text he sent containing “language with racial overtones.”
Grumley, Riley & Stewart, P.S.C., represented Guess; Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, PLLC. represented the city.
Defense Attorney Ben Stewart called the charge “vague” alongside a zero-tolerance policy the city implemented for employees last summer.
“He was not an employee, and it didn’t apply to him,” Stewart said, calling the policy “unwritten.” On Jan. 17, City HR Director Stephanie Wilcox confirmed the policy had no comprehensive documentation.
When Kitchen asked if elected officials should have more latitude in speech, Stewart said, “I do believe, under Supreme Court standards, there are different standards. I think elected officials get the same freedom as individuals.”
“I don’t think there’s any argument that what Guess said (wasn’t) offensive. He apologized about a minute after he said it,” Kitchen said. “There are limits to what speech can be protected.”
He listed extreme cases that harmed others. “If it doesn’t fall into a recognized protection, should the default position be that speech is protected unless it falls into those categories?”
Prosecutor Carol Petitt said Guess voted to remove two employees last summer for alleged racist speech.
She argued, while “misconduct” is vague by statute, local bodies define that conduct.
“Guess is more like an employer using the same language as an employee,” she said. “Here, Guess was removed from office under the statutory scheme the Legislature provides a body for doing so.”
“(Guess) is an elected official,” Stewart said. “They can make unpopular statements and make people uncomfortable … the same standards apply to people.”
Petitt argued that Greg Cherry, Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention, had indicated during the Jan. 17 hearing he felt uncomfortable with Guess’ texts.
Stewart argued Guess held no sway over Cherry: “He doesn’t meet any standard of employer.”
At one point, Kitchen asked Petitt if a verdict for protected speech would render the misconduct claim moot.
“It can’t be a matter of protected speech,” she said. “The court’s job is to determine whether the actions of the commission were arbitrary and capricious … how is the statement, ‘Whitey keeping a Black man down,’ in public interest?”
Paducah Mayor George Bray issued a statement via email after the hearing.
“I am disappointed in the ruling today returning David Guess to the board of commissioners,” Bray wrote. “The commission followed the procedure outlined by state law allowing it to remove a commissioner for misconduct. We recognized the Kentucky statute we followed was broad, but we acted in the best interest of the community in confirming behavior for an elected official that would not be acceptable.
“The process was complicated by Mr. Guess’ lack of remorse,” Bray continued.
“The commission has priorities we will continue to focus on and new priorities soon to be established. We will continue working on these priorities with Mr. Guess as a commissioner with full voting rights while we consider any legal options going forward.”
