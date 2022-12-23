David Guess’ public hearing is set for Jan. 17, with the city commissioner refusing to resign last week at the Paducah City Commission’s request.

The hearing addresses texts that Guess, who won re-election in November, wrote on Election Day about then-city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, in reference to campaign signage on private property. During a called meeting this month, officials called the messages “language with racial overtones.”

