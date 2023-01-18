The Paducah City Commission voted Tuesday to remove Commissioner David Guess after a nearly four-hour public hearing regarding the “racially insensitive” texts Guess sent on Election Day.
After motioning, Mayor George Bray explained the decision after Guess had texted “Whitey keeping a black man down” when city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas alleged selective enforcement for campaign signage.
“Over the last 60 days, this commission has had to wrestle with one of the toughest issues that city leaders will ever face,” Bray said. “The decision to remove a commissioner, while very challenging and defining for the entire community, we believe sets a standard for behavior as leaders of our city going forward.
“While we have much work left to do, our community has made tremendous gains in the area of diversity, equity and minority inclusion. This is one of the areas that defines the city that we all want to live in, where we want our children to live, and where others will choose to live as they make relocation decisions in the future. Simply stated, as a community we have made many gains and are simply not willing to take a step backwards.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson called it “perhaps the most difficult decision” he’s faced in his role.
“I want Guess to understand this is not personal, it’s principle,” Henderson said.
“We have made some great advances in diversity, equity and inclusion, which you voted for … It has to begin with leadership. It all starts at the top, and it goes down. Anything else tonight would actually be making a backwards step. Sorry.”
Prior to the vote, Guess’ attorney David Riley had implored the commission not to remove him. Grumley, Riley & Stewart, P.S.C. on Broadway represented Guess.
“You have not heard any evidence that what he did was misconduct within the duties of his office,” Riley said, referencing KRS 83A.150, which cites commissioners’ miscellaneous duties.
“You’ve heard no evidence that what Guess did was misconduct of those duties,” he said. “He was not acting in the performance of the duties of his office. I believe that should be the end of this commission’s legal decision.”
In her response, Special Prosecutor Carol Petitt — with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, PLLC, based in Pewee Valley near Louisville — called on the commission to not hold community leaders “to a lower standard than we hold city employees to.”
She called the election signage “irrelevant. It does not matter why Guess made that statement. It doesn’t matter if he was tired or stressed … We don’t say those types of things because they shouldn’t be said. (The statute) Riley relied on includes conduct of any duties of the office of this city … Misconduct is an intentional wrongdoing or improper behavior … It is undisputed because you heard Guess testify to it. Guess agreed it was inappropriate.”
What had followed was an approximately three-hour-and-40-minute meeting involving witnesses called by Riley and Petitt, beginning with Guess himself.
Petitt brought up the city’s no-tolerance policy implemented last summer that led to the dismissal of two employees for racial slur, accusing Guess of not holding himself to the same standard he held city employees.
“If a city employee had made that statement, do you believe they should have been fired?” Petitt asked. “So you voted to fire two city employees because they (were) racially insensitive?”
Guess said it’d been explained that another employee felt threatened. Guess called his comment “a poor attempt at humor,” but different in intent — something he’d sent “a friend.”
“I had worked all day, and I heard (Thomas) had questioned my signs, and I was commenting on something that had happened,” Guess said. “I was talking about election laws. It wasn’t the best remark I could have made … (and) it was my first comment.”
In her closing statement later, Petitt said, “(Guess) messaged (Greg) Cherry because Cherry was a city employee — clearly, his conduct fell under those official duties.”
“You didn’t send it to Joe on the street or Sally over there,” she said during examination. “You sent it to (Cherry) because he’d done his job as a city employee,” she said. She asked Guess if he habitually made other racial comments.
Petitt at certain points used “disparaging” and “offensive” to refer to the comments, where Guess corrected her and repeated, “insensitive.”
Petitt called Cherry, Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention, and asked him about his responsibilities that included enforcing signage.
Cherry testified Thomas had been upset about Guess’ and commissioner Sandra Wilson’s signage, accusing the city of protecting existing commissioners. Cherry said the signs in question weren’t placed on city property like Thomas thought.
Cherry admitted he didn’t know how to reply to Guess’ text, explaining a “lol” he used as “a nervous laugh.”
“I felt uncomfortable,” Cherry said. He called it a violation of city policy. “We don’t say stuff like that.” He confirmed he’d sent it to his supervisor, Fire Chief Steve Kyle, which is how it came to the city’s attention.
Petitt asked if Cherry would send a similar message. “No, because it’s inappropriate,” Cherry said, adding the city’s policy would be termination. “I felt like if I received it and didn’t report it, my job would be in danger because of the no-tolerance policy,” he later said to Riley.
Riley asked Cherry if all signage had been removed by approximately 4:30 p.m., when Guess and Cherry texted. Cherry said yes.
Riley and Petitt cross-examined Cherry regarding the sincerity of Guess’ apology, with Petitt later comparing the apology to “a kid caught taking a cookie.”
“I guess he was sincerely apologizing, yes,” Cherry said.
“But you don’t know his intent,” Petitt said. “No,” Cherry said.
Petitt called Stefanie Wilcox, City Human Resources Director. She primarily questioned Wilcox about the city’s no-tolerance policy implemented last summer.
Wilcox said in one of the employee firings, the worker had been admonished before a second incident. “However, we weren’t aware until the July incident,” Wilcox said.
Riley asked where he could read the policy if he wished to. “You wouldn’t,” Wilcox said.
“But if I wanted to go look for a list of words I can’t say, those aren’t written down,” Riley said.
Wilcox said yes. “Whose job is it to come up and apply this unwritten policy that doesn’t give directions on what to do?” he asked.
Wilcox listed the city leaders, but also discussed city-wide training everyone had attended, including Guess.
Riley called J.W. Cleary, president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
Riley primarily questioned Cleary on his decision to vote for Guess’ membership into the Lions Club on Dec. 19, introducing the club meeting’s documentation as an exhibit.
“Just to summarize, you don’t deny that four days after calling for Guess’ resignation (at a December commission meeting), you seconded a motion to admit him to the Lions Club on the statement he was good for the community?” Riley asked.
Cleary called it “apples and oranges” and spoke about gains Paducah has made recently in DEI initiatives to grow the community.
“I think David would be fine for the Lions Club, but not in county or city government. It’s two different situations,” Cleary said. “I didn’t want my vote to be what kept him from being a member.”
Riley asked if membership voting was majority rule. Cleary said yes. “I still think it’s two different situations,” he explained.
