The Paducah City Commission voted Tuesday to remove Commissioner David Guess after a nearly four-hour public hearing regarding the “racially insensitive” texts Guess sent on Election Day.

After motioning, Mayor George Bray explained the decision after Guess had texted “Whitey keeping a black man down” when city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas alleged selective enforcement for campaign signage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In