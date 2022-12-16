PADNWS-12-16-22 GUESS - PHOTO

Commissioners voted Thursday to hold a formal hearing for Commissioner David Guess, citing misconduct, after Guess refused to resign for sensitive text messages sent last month. A date for the hearing has not been set.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

The Paducah City Commission voted to charge Commissioner David Guess with misconduct Thursday night, after he refused the commission’s request that he resign in the wake of texts which recently emerged that were deemed to include “language with racial overtones.”

The commission will now set a public hearing at a later, unspecified date to proceed with the process of potentially removing Guess from office under KRS 83A.040(9).

