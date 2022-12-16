The Paducah City Commission voted to charge Commissioner David Guess with misconduct Thursday night, after he refused the commission’s request that he resign in the wake of texts which recently emerged that were deemed to include “language with racial overtones.”
The commission will now set a public hearing at a later, unspecified date to proceed with the process of potentially removing Guess from office under KRS 83A.040(9).
“Commissioner Guess can have an attorney, and people can attend. Both sides will be represented by counsel,” Mayor George Bray said.
Bray referred to texts Guess sent as “public domain” and “essentially discoverable by law.” On Election Day, Guess sent a text message to another city employee that included “Whitey keeping a black man down,” referring to removing city candidate Dujuan Thomas’ campaign signage from private property.
Bray said, “Tonight really was the first movement we’d seen from Guess toward an apology — that anyone would interpret as being a full apology.”
“Almost 25% of Paducah is African-American or mixed-race, and the commission believes strongly that for Paducah to do well, everyone needs to do well,” Bray said. “That’s why minority inclusion has been a priority since the last commission took office.”
Some 60 civilians attended, with about half remaining by the time commissioners convened from an approximately one-hour executive session on the issue.
Before the closed session, Guess publicly apologized, underlining his past voting record for DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and minority inclusion.
“After a period of additional reflection, I recognize that comments I made near the end of election day after hard fought races by the candidates can be perceived as hurtful and in appropriate,” Guess read. “I wish that I had not made them. They do not reflect my feelings toward Mr. Thomas. There was no animosity behind them. There was no harm or ill will wished in anyway towards him. They are not a part of my character (past or present) or my commitment to making Paducah a better place for everyone to live, and a place where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. They certainly were not made to inhibit Mr. Thomas candidacy or promote my own.”
“It has been my honor to serve on this Commission during the past two years and even prior to that. In my most current term, I have helped craft the Commissions priorities. Those priorities, which I voted in favor of and helped promote, included minority inclusion, enhancing the Southside and improving housing opportunities. The goal of those priorities, along with the establishment of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board — which again, I supported — is to provide greater opportunities and to level the playing field for minorities in our community. These will continue to be a part of my priorities during my next term.”
In an email to The Sun following Thursday’s meeting, Guess further clarified his position about being asked to resign.
“They stated my apology does not seem sincere. One that holds themselves to a high standard will recognize immediately when they have failed that,” he wrote. “I apologized immediately in the same text on (Election Day, Nov. 8). I apologized for comments when I was initially approached about them. After speaking to some African American friends and understanding how my words could be taken as offensive, I embraced the fact that I hurt some and understood that knocking some scabs off is painful. I told Mayor Bray that.”
“My comment made last Wednesday and tonight could not be more genuine, and anyone that knows me knows that. They asked me to resign, and I declined. If I had meant ill will, I would’ve walked away without them asking, I meant no harm, no malice and no injury to anyone involved.”
“A special thank you to the overwhelming support I have received; you are appreciated. Thank you to all that spoke out for me tonight. In 58 years, I have never had to defend my honor, and I will fight to the end.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson apologized for harassing phone calls Guess and his wife had received since last week. He also called Guess’ apology disingenuous.
“It’s several days late,” Henderson said. “It almost comes across as, ‘I did wrong. I get that. But now I need to get myself out of it.’ That’s how I feel. I’m not here to beat you up, (but) we must consider how non-action will affect those who have been hurt. It doesn’t dismiss whether you meant it or understood — those things were said.”
Henderson voiced a nagging cynicism with feedback many citizens had sent.
“I received a lot of emails, and some of (them) made me stop and think. I discovered we are not as far along in race relations as I thought,” he said. “We need to talk about this opportunity to heal people who have been hurt. These comments mean something totally different to me and to every African-American reading them, because it’s the foundation on which racism is built. It suggests privilege that says: ‘You will go as far as I want you to go.’ ”
During public comments, Thomas addressed Guess and the sign ordinance.
“An elected official is held to a higher standard,” Thomas said. “I don’t want to see division created as a result of this. I hope the commission makes the right choice, and I hope you, Guess, learn from your mistake.
“I wanted our code enforcement held accountable for (being) selective,” he said. “They allow elected officials to break that ordinance, and that’s not fair, and our city has an issue further in its core that needs to be investigated and fixed,” he said.
Thomas told The Sun he agreed with commissioners’ decision on Guess’ resignation.
In a text message to The Sun, Thomas wrote, “Mr. Guess should be held accountable and responsible as a leader. But we shouldn’t beat him down as a result of his actions. Instead, he should be educated on the severity of his comments.”
Five others spoke and expressed their views, including Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary.
“We have to look at the big picture,” Cleary said. “Anything negative that happens in our city will reflect on our city; the whole idea is to get industry into Paducah, and these things make us look bad. I love Guess as a person, but I feel for the city’s sake, if he doesn’t resign, the city needs to take action and remove him.”
Dorothea Davis, co-founder of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board, also prioritized growth.
“It’s said that out of the heart, the mouth speaks,” Davis said. “This is diametrically opposed to every effort (local institutions) are fighting for every day and a setback to the spirit we’re trying to accomplish in this city. How do companies and new families moving to Paducah view this situation?”
Mary Byrne called it “horribly racist,” urging Guess’ removal. Another woman, Yvonne Gray, criticized the signage aspect: “For months, these signs have been up places the ordinance required they shouldn’t be. Since you weren’t following the rules, others followed … you’re condemning a person from a screenshot; this is awful. I’m concerned for you, because you can be in the same hot seat later on.”
Gil Arterburn, who identified himself as a long-term associate of Guess, defended him. “I wonder if anyone could withstand the scrutiny you’re trying to put Guess under. I doubt you could find an example of David being unjust to any type of person. I’m not saying he’s perfect, but (no one) can withstand the scrutiny he can. If we bring about this microscopic scrutinization, this community won’t be a peaceful place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.