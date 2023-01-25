David Guess is contesting his misconduct charge and removal from the Paducah City Commission.
A filed appeal, injunction and restraining order in McCracken County Circuit Court argues for reinstatement. Under KRS 83A.040(9), a Circuit Court judge would evaluate the appeal under procedural and substantive law.
“In pre-hearing motions before the board, my attorneys argued numerous reasons why the matter should have been dismissed and should have never proceeded to a hearing,” Guess wrote in a text message to The Sun. “The board denied those motions without explanation. We look forward to having the Circuit Court review and rule on those issues.”
“Additionally, we believe the evidence presented at the hearing was insufficient to remove me and that the board’s reasoning for doing so was flawed,” he said. “Again, we look forward to the Circuit Court reviewing and ruling on those matters. In the interim, we’ve asked the board and the court to not fill the vacancy until the appeal is resolved.”
The city had planned to appoint a new commissioner Tuesday. Officials have agreed to wait until the outcome of a 2:30 p.m. public hearing next Wednesday.
The board removed Guess last week for Election Day texts sent to Greg Cherry, Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention. Officials deemed the messages contained “language with racial overtones.”
The appeal asserts the decision is “arbitrary and capricious and not supported by substantial evidence.”
The document reads, “[...] A single controversial text message to Mr. Cherry [...] was not ‘misconduct’ within the meaning of KRS 83A.040(9) and was not ‘in the performance of the duties of his office’ within the meaning of KRS 83A.040(9) or the ‘power and duties’ of the board of commissioners within the meaning of KRS 83A.150.
“[...] Mr. Guess asks that the Court grant him relief under CR 65 in the form of either a restraining order and/or injunction that (1) prohibits the City and the other Defendants in this lawsuit from filling his vacancy on the Board and (2) reinstates Mr. Guess on the Board during the pendency of this Appeal.”
The appeal addresses a “zero tolerance” policy the city implemented in summer 2022. During a public hearing, Human Resources Director Stefanie Wilcox confirmed the policy is unwritten.
“In pre-hearing motion practice, the City admitted that the unwritten ‘zero tolerance’ policy did not apply to Mr. Guess, since he was an elected official and not a City employee,” according to the appeal.
A special-appointed commissioner can serve until November under Section 152 of the state constitution. An election is necessary to serve a full term until November 2024.
Commissioners have 30 days to replace Guess under KRS 83A.040(5).
“Based upon the results of (the public hearing), we will decide how to move forward,” Mayor George Bray said during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
