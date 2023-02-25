Did you know that in the 1920s-30s this area was known as the “Strawberry Capital of the World” for its best, sweetest, tastiest strawberries in the country. Its importance is evident as the Strawberry Festival and Queen mural is part of the Paducah Wall to Wall Floodwall Murals.

The Festival and the strawberry growing industry are long gone but not the still best tasting strawberries. One of the early popular varieties Blakemore (aka Tennessee Beauty) is still available. It is a vigorous grower though delicate that can be hurt by rain Dan Phelps (Phelps Farm and Home Service).

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In