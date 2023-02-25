Did you know that in the 1920s-30s this area was known as the “Strawberry Capital of the World” for its best, sweetest, tastiest strawberries in the country. Its importance is evident as the Strawberry Festival and Queen mural is part of the Paducah Wall to Wall Floodwall Murals.
The Festival and the strawberry growing industry are long gone but not the still best tasting strawberries. One of the early popular varieties Blakemore (aka Tennessee Beauty) is still available. It is a vigorous grower though delicate that can be hurt by rain Dan Phelps (Phelps Farm and Home Service).
Growing your own sweet, delicious strawberries is not difficult. Given the right preparations and a bit of time for the first crop, you will be greatly rewarded with the best flavored fruit imaginable.
There are three types of strawberries(Fragaria): June-bearing heavy crop that may produce fewer fruits later; everbearing that produce July through late fall, and day-neutral(not sensitive to day length) can be picked into October. Phelps said that Alpine(F. fesca), a day-neutral wild species is considered the easiest to grow with great flavor but it’s not very productive.
The University of Kentucky recommends Earliglow, the most widely planted in Kentucky and the county, sweet, late summer fruiter. Beginners should start with Galletta that provides fruit the first year. Both are June-bearing that can be grown in containers in full sun. Cardinal and Allstar are popular and grow well her according to
Purchase plants locally or online to plant mid-March. Plants produce fruit sooner than those grown from seed. Select varieties from each groups for continual fruits. Even though a perennial, add new plants to the garden each year as strawberries peter out over the years.
How to plant, maintain, and harvest next week.
THINGS TO DO
Crocus, snowdrops, and daffodils are in full bloom. Is it really spring, has March come early, or just being reluctant to let go of winter? Do not let a few warm days lull you into planting too early.
Garden — Plant spring bulbs purchased last fall that did not get into the ground. They will not bloom this spring but will next year. Dutch iris may bloom as it needs only a month of cold to bloom.
Is it a flower or bloom? A flower is the reproductive organ of a plant. When a plant blooms it produces flowers. Blossom refers to a mass of flowers.
Houseplant — Fertilize amaryllis and every 6 weeks while it is growing. Discard forced spring bulbs or plant outside after the foliage has completely died. Often, they will rebloom in two springs. Insecticides eventually lose or intensify their effectiveness. Replace them if the ‘use by’ date is more than two years old. Store old chemicals to dispose at your community’s free-dump day. Mark new chemicals with purchased and ‘use by’ dates.
Lawn — Wait until fall to renovate cool-weather lawn when weather conditions will make it is easier to grow healthy roots. Patch as needed this spring. Dig soil to 6”, remove roots, rocks, and debris, mix in compost, rake smooth and well water. Sow the grass at the package rate and tamp seed to guarantee soil contact. Lightly cover with straw and keep moist until established.
Vegetables — Soil test beds every two years. Amend as recommended and work in a general fertilizer at 6 cups per 100 sq. ft. when planting heavy feeders cabbage, celery, lettuce, potato, sweet potato, and tomato
EVENTS -
March 1, “Deer Management in Gardens”, Lunch Break Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1855 Mayfield Rod., Benton, $12 includes box lunch, RSVP by February 27, 270-527-3285.
March 7, “Monarch Waystation”, Toolbox Series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, 5pm, McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah. For information: 270-554-9520.
March 10-11, Mid-western Herb and Garden Show, Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon, IL, 618-315-1295. Includes vendors and free hourly programs.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.