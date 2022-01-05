Groups provide mental health support for tornado survivors

A traumatic event like the natural disaster many Kentuckians experienced a few weeks ago can leave lasting effects on a person’s mental health. Workers with local and national groups focused on mental health treatment said people who experienced the tornadoes that hit western Kentucky on Dec. 10 have reported symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health, a private nonprofit mental health agency serving McCracken County and surrounding counties like Graves County, has workers in Mayfield and clinicians visiting local state parks and hotels where tornado survivors are being temporarily housed.
Thelma Hunter, Four Rivers’ division director of addiction, said staff members have seen a lot of anxiety, stress reactions and shock after an EF-4 tornado.
“It’s normal at this time to have symptoms of acute stress,” Hunter said about tornado survivors.
Hunter added that some may display possible symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but noted PTSD cannot be diagnosed unless someone has experienced symptoms for at least 30 days. She said if people are still having feelings like the tornado just happened or are having flashbacks to that incident after 30 days, they should seek mental health assistance.
Vito Castelgrande, associate director of emergency response with Americares, a health-focused relief organization, said Americares had a small assessment team in Mayfield through the end of December that provided psycho-social first aid. Castelgrande described this as a series of tools that are designed to reduce stress related to trauma. Trauma from this event from survivors and first responders could be long lasting.
“What we know is that disasters don’t just create devastating physical damage. They also cause emotional trauma and a need for mental health services in the wake of what Mayfield and the surrounding area went through,” Castelgrande said.
Americares developed contacts with local health organizations to help provide those groups support in the long term.
Hunter said Four Rivers workers and clinicians have provided psychological first aid in Mayfield. Workers checked in on survivors to see if their immediate needs were being met, and also offered mental health services if the survivors were ready for those. They have also been going door-to-door in Mayfield making people aware of the resources that are available to them.
Hunter said staff members have noticed different reactions to trauma in children and adults. Some children are in need of learning coping skills to deal with the anxiety that has resulted from the tornadoes and the need to relocate to temporary housing.
“Children are very concerned about safety at this point. That is their main concern. They want to know this is not going to happen again, what they can do if it does happen again, [and] how they can feel safe again,” Hunter said.
Some elderly and disabled people were not aware of some of the resources that were available to them, or did not have a means of transportation to pick up donated materials from locations like the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, Hunter said. To help bridge this gap, Four Rivers staff members have been driving to pick up items and bring them back to those who lack transportation.
Hunter said there is also a large Hispanic population in Mayfield, and Four Rivers has provided resource guides in English and in Spanish to help reach out to a broader population.
The natural disaster has also impacted those with existing mental health conditions and those who never reported experiencing a mental illness before, Hunter said.
“We will be dealing with the fallout from this for a very long time. We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg right now,” Hunter said.
Hunter said Four Rivers’ Fuller Center in Mayfield is fully operational, as well as its crisis unit at the same campus. Other Four Rivers locations in Paducah and Murray are also open. Four Rivers has telehealth services available as well as in-person appointments and walk-in sessions for emergencies. More information is available at 4rbh.org. For crisis care, Four Rivers is available 24/7 at its crisis line, 800-592-3980.
