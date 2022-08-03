PADNWS-08-03-22 OUTDOOR TOURISM - PHOTO

Tennessee RiverLine of Paducah-McCracken County hosted 30 paddlers for a free paddling event on the Clarks River and Tennessee River in July with plans to host another paddling session later this month. Community members met on Tuesday to discuss how to plan and promote outdoor tourism opportunities such as this paddling event.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Community members gathered on Tuesday to form a focus group with the goal of discussing local and regional opportunities for outdoor recreation and outdoor tourism.

Around 20 people interested in different sectors including tourism, recreation, and wildlife preservation shared some of the initiatives they are working on to promote outdoor activities in Paducah, McCracken County and the surrounding western Kentucky region. They also bounced around ideas for how folks could help one another with current initiatives and what future projects they could collaborate on.

