While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is often marked by big sales and hectic shopping scenes, some nonprofits are encouraging people to remember the holidays are also a time of giving.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been recognized as Giving Tuesday since 2012 after the emergence of other holiday-themed shopping days like Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
A popular way to help organizations is to make donations online. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is also matching some donations made to nonprofits on Nov. 30. Meta will match $8 million in donations made to qualifying fundraisers on Facebook. Many national and local nonprofits have set up links through Facebook to make helping their causes easier for donors.
Some local organizations, like Hope Unlimited, have set up online donation links for their organization, and are asking for support this season in the form of volunteers and donations to help their cause throughout the year.
Another local organization, LivWell, is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday to help buy cold weather coats for their clients and Christmas presents for their clients’ children. Ashley Starks, communications and marketing manager for LivWell, said Giving Tuesday is invaluable to the organization because the group is not able to use grants or other funding to pay for these specific items.
Laura Roberts, ministry director of Starfish Orphan Ministry, said donations were even more important to the organization this year. Because of the pandemic, Starfish has not been able to host large fundraisers and has found it difficult to plan for events months in advance, where the organization has traditionally collected much of its donations.
“That has made individual donations so much more vital for us,” Roberts said.
Starfish Orphan Ministry serves hundreds of single-parent households, foster care households and teenagers aging out of the foster care system in western Kentucky, and has taken people on missions to serve orphans around the globe.
Roberts said monetary donations would help the organization provide beds for children who do not have one, and also provide car seats for parents of infants. It also helps with projects throughout the year, including buying backpacks for children in need. Roberts said the ministry receives about 30% of donations during the holiday season.
Starfish is taking monetary donations as well as donations of household items like furniture, appliances, clothes and housewares, Roberts said. One way people can help on Giving Tuesday and beyond is by volunteering with organizations like Starfish Orphan Ministry, which Roberts said is completely volunteer-based.
“Some people are able to donate money and some people are able to donate items. Some people may not be able to, but they may be able volunteer,” Roberts said.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.