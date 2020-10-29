A local group plans to protest Sunday, a little over a week after a photo of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface surfaced on social media. This group is calling for his resignation or removal from office.
Organizers plan to be outside of Paducah Tilghman High School starting at 11 a.m. that day.
Martaj Marks, who is also known as Taj Adeia, is a member of the group putting peaceful the protest together. Marks, who graduated from Tilghman in 2018, contends that the goal is to hold Shively and the board accountable for the situation. Since the photo was released last week, he’s had a difficult time looking past it.
“Just to see that’s what he thought of those football players at the time, and the black children that he taught, it really hurt,” Marks said. “But right now, I’m more pissed off than hurt.”
The Paducah Marches for Justice Facebook page, which Marks is an administrator of, has more than 1,100 members. He is anticipating a large turnout on Sunday and is having conversations with people from Louisville who plan to attend.
“So many people are standing with the students at Paducah Tilghman,” Marks added.
People throughout Paducah are also showing their support for Shively, acknowledging how the photo is offensive. Shively claims the photo was taken in 2002 at a Halloween party.
Marks believes there needs to be extensive change to the school district’s leadership, in order for members of the community to move past the issue.
“To the kids that are walking out, I 100% support them, and I say keep doing it until there is change,” Marks said. “Because at the end of the day those are the kids right now that are in this school system and (they have) to deal with this. And my heart breaks for them that they have to go through this, but do what you have to do.”
Others are calling for Shively’s removal. A Change.org petition to that effect has so far garnered over 1,300 signatures as of late Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.