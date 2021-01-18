Local organizations are preparing to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week.
But with COVID-19, they’re taking a different approach.
Murray’s “Move The Monument” group will be having a week of community activism to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sherman Neal, who’s the first person to call for the removal of the Confederate statue, hopes these conversations and service projects inspire people to fight for social justice.
“So by having a community event and participating in something simultaneously, even though you know, you don’t see the other person, it gives you one more touch point to discuss how you can create a change,” Neal said.
Paducah-McCracken NAACP President J.W. Cleary said they’re making their MLK celebration virtual as a COVID-19 precaution.
“Still a lot of deaths going on and we didn’t want to take a chance of anything happening,” Cleary said. “We’re not even going to do our march or anything. Even the night service is going to be virtual also.”
Cleary believes the message of Dr. King is relevant for our current social climate.
WPSD Local 6 will be streaming Monday’s NAACP service. It starts at noon.
