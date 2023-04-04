A group of residents met recently sharing concerns over losing Dr. William Stuart Nelson’s name in the upcoming sports complex.
Officials assured them that wasn’t the case.
The Paducah Historical Preservation Group hosted the meeting at the W.C. Young Community Center last week. Attendees represented the city of Paducah, McCracken County, Sports Tourism Commission and Paducah Omega Psi Phi chapter.
Mayor George Bray explained the sportsplex’s origins as a city-county-sports tourism commission interlocal agreement.
“Every step of the way, we knew we were going to honor Stuart Nelson,” Bray said. “This meeting tonight, what I’m hearing is this group would like the complex named after Stuart Nelson. That decision has not been made yet, but will be made, and we hear you loud and clear.”
The PHPG suggested three ad hoc representatives to lend more diversity in the process. Bray and others were warm to the idea.
Representatives, including McCracken County Commissioner Richard Abraham, mentioned sponsorships for naming rights to back the $42 million dollar project.
“I realize there’s a lot of passion. I hear it, and we hear you loud and clear,” Bray said. “There’s a process we’re involved in, and we’re continuing that process. Your thoughts will be heard and have been heard.”
Architect Jeff Canter, with PFGW, reviewed a presentation with residents he had recently shown county and city commissioners. He asked for photos from the community to supplement research on Nelson and preserving culture.
“We want to protect his legacy,” Canter said. “We don’t know what that looks like (fully) yet. We’ve got a board here that looks like a finished design, and it’s not. This conversation will help us in the design work to come. The historical marker (in 2016) was a huge step, but it’s not enough.”
Canter said, “Nothing’s been designed as far as a memorial,” but they had taken recent PHPG suggestions about a statue. “We’ve cataloged that; we’re planning something significant, we just don’t know what it is yet. We’d love input and feedback from the community.”
Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said the sportsplex would bring future revenue that would be, inevitably, reinvested back into the community.
“Yes, we want to bring in tourism, but this is a community ballpark. The people are going to use it, the kids, and 19 acres will be open to the public. Honoring Dr. Nelson is a huge part of this.”
Dudley said work would be underway on naming rights, which included “the best way to honor Dr. Nelson.”
Some details still held contention.
Attendees said anything less than naming the complex after Nelson was “not satisfactory.” Others said the acreage was less, and one compared the sportsplex to the region’s Cherokee State Park, which merged with Kenlake State Park.
Dudley said some acreage, like now, was allocated for ballfields. He mentioned a lacking soccer area at the moment.
There were comments on less space for basketball. Canter and Dudley said planning flexibility was a priority.
“We’re trying to fit 10 pounds’ worth of material in a five-pound bag,” Canter said.
“We’ve done everything we can to maximize available space,” he said, explaining the parallel priorities to accommodate Nelson’s legacy, sports turf and community space. “It’s been challenging at times, I won’t lie to you, to make this park everything it needs to be.”
Someone inquired about adjacent land for more space. Representatives pointed out private and unowned property on borders.
Canter said it wasn’t over.
“I know this started later than what you wanted; it started later than what I wanted,” Canter said. “Hindsight’s 20-20. We’re committed to continuing the conversation with a group designated by the PHPG.”
“Our parents always told us having a good name is better than all the money. We want a good name, and Dr. William Stuart Nelson has a great name,” said Ken Hurt, a Young Center senior board member and Paducah Omega Psi Phi president. “Let’s continue to honor him by keeping his name on the new sports complex.”
PHPG member Javanta Dawson pressed for more engagement.
“Everyone can visit the (city) website and get informed,” Dawson said. “Find out what’s going on; quit reacting after all decisions have been made. Let’s become engaged. You’ve got city council meetings. They broadcast live and are recorded. They put out their agenda beforehand. For us to remain ignorant of facts — let’s get away from that. The information is out there.”
Barbara Packer, a Paducah native in her 80s who now lives near Chicago, submitted a comment read aloud at the meeting.
“Paducah is (still) my home. To the PHGP: Why are you in the process of deciding what should be done? I was home in September 2022, I took a ride through the park; you hardly recognized it. An exercise park for dogs. Paducah has changed a lot, but it seems our legacies are being shut down. Blacks have been, and still are, making a mark in Paducah. We have athletes, teachers, business owners — making a mark.”
The PHPG formed last November to preserve African-American history and culture in the Purchase Area and ensure “all ethnicities and cultures are included in governmental processes.”
