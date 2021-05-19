Group sue over Lowes Elementary closure

MAYFIELD — A group of Graves County residents is suing the county school board and superintendent regarding the permanent closure of Lowes Elementary School.
In March, the Graves County Board of Education voted 4-1 to permanently close the school effective June 30. The vote came after the decision was made in December to downgrade the school from a priority project to a transitional facility in a new draft of its district facility plan following input from the Kentucky Department of Education and the recommendation of Superintendent Matthew Madding.
The lawsuit — filed in Graves County Circuit Court by a group called Concerned Citizens of Lowes, Kentucky, Inc. — claims the school meets the criteria to be classified as a permanent center, rather than a transitional center, under the 2016 DFP, and indicated the most recent DFP is still under development by the local planning committee.
The lawsuit accuses the board of breach of duty of care to Graves County taxpayers and of misrepresenting facts regarding the school and plans for its closure. The suit also accuses the board of breaching its duty of good faith by amending the district facilities plan — which the group claims the board did without proper authorization from the Kentucky Department of Education and “without performing usual and customary due diligence and/or by their other acts and omissions as alleged herein and/or as my be established by the evidence.”
According to the lawsuit, the district’s 2016 DFP — which still lists the school as a permanent center — should remain in effect until the state board of education has approved any changes.
The suit also accuses the board of violating the Kentucky Open Meetings Act, claiming the board made decisions about the school’s closure in private. The complaint also claims the board did not give the public enough advanced notice to prepare and make comments on the possible closure of the school.
In January, the board heard a presentation from a group of parents and Lowes Elementary School Principal Ryan Marchetti about why they believe the school should remain open and how they believed it could be renovated without straining the school district’s finances. Community members also showed their support for the school at a board meeting in December.
The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs will “suffer irrevocable and irreparable harm” if the school is closed on June 30. It claims the school’s closure will lower property values in the community and make the community less attractive to parents with children; the closure will also harm students who would have gone to Lowes by sending them to other schools in the district that “currently face overcrowded classrooms.”
The suit seeks both a temporary and a permanent restraining order and injunction to prevent the school’s closure on that date. The suit also asks that the board be forbidden from implementing plans to send students who would have gone to Lowes Elementary to other schools in the county.
The complaint asks the board be required to conduct further studies and surveys looking into the cost effectiveness of maintaining Lowes Elementary, to get an evaluation of the school facilities from an uninterested third party, and to make any discussions about the closure public.
