MAYFIELD — Talon Falls and the Industrial Slaughterhouse are longtime Halloween staples of not just Graves County, but western Kentucky as a whole. But even with two iconic horror-themed attractions right outside the backdoor, the Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission is lurching toward a full month of spooky fun for everyone this October.
The commission, city officials and several other partners came together to discuss “Haunted Graves” County 2021.
Last summer, Fred Biggs told the commission’s executive-director, Jennifer Walker, that with the aforementioned horror attractions, as well as Cartwright Grove, A-Maize-ing Farms corn maze, and others, Mayfield and Graves County should have no problem being the No. 1 place to go for Halloween.
“With all the things that we can offer, we can not only dominate Halloween, we can dominate the whole month of October,” Biggs said at Tuesday’s meeting.
He also praised community efforts last year in raising approximately $15,000 for the purchase of 40 new Halloween-themed pole lights for making Mayfield look like it’s “interested in Halloween.”
“We’re going to make it where that when you drive through downtown, down here, you don’t have any question about what the season is or what it looks like,” he added.
The target, Biggs continued, is to bring in 100,000 people from all over the heartland to Mayfield and Graves County this October.
Walker said the commission has already started scheduling events throughout October, which are being sponsored by local businesses. A few of the events being planned include a zombie run through a cemetery (Independence Bank), a children’s scavenger hunt to find Frankenstein who steals a firetruck (city of Mayfield), and a Halloween-themed parade (FNB Bank and the Rotary Club).
Though she listed off a variety of other events, Walker noted more could still be added before they finish the schedule within the next few weeks.
“There are opportunities for other activities. We want to stack the entire month with things for families to do,” Walker said.
She said the reason they are finishing the schedule early is so they can begin advertising the events.
The businesses, which she referred to as “Haunted Graves’ Initial Investors,” include: First Kentucky Bank, Mayfield Rotary Club, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, West Kentucky RECC, Brown Funeral Home, Byrn Funeral Home, Signet Credit Union, McDonald’s Charities, River Valley AgCredit, CFSB, Harris Real Estate and Auction, FNB, West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications, Mayfield Electric and Water, Tennessee Valley Authority, Milner and Orr, Independence Bank, and CEB Investments.
The commission plans to request funds from the state to help market the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.