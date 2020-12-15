Group puts up billboard calling for Shively's firing

Parents are still calling for the termination of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively — now with a billboard on Park Avenue.
The billboard reads: “Terminate Superintendent Donald Shively. Race is not a costume.” This message is posted alongside the recently surfaced photo of Shively in blackface, gold teeth, a gold chain and a Paducah Tilghman High School football shirt with alcohol in his hand. Shively was a chemistry teacher and a football coach at the time of the photo, which he has said was taken at a Halloween party.
There’s mixed reactions to a billboard, but the sponsors of the billboard said they wanted to get a reaction.
Andiamo White said a collective of concerned parents and citizens, of different races, named the Community Coalition to End Racial Insensitivity in Education, raised the $825 needed to put up the billboard.
“With marketing and advertising you look for a target and the target is anyone against racism,” White said.
The locals also teamed up with the Louisville chapter of All of Us or None, a grassroots civil and human rights organization fighting for the rights of formerly-and currently-incarcerated people and their families. White said one of the Louisville members of the group is Paducah Tilghman High School alum.
White said the message it sends is priceless.
“You’re a leader of the school system,” White said. “Even if you weren’t then, you were a leader to those students, as a coach, and as a teacher. And for you to get away with a simple slap on the wrist that’s not enough for us.”
Shively has apologized for the photo multiple times and is now facing a 40-day unpaid suspension in addition to racial sensitivity training. The superintendent has also expressed how much he has grown in the nearly 20 years since the photo was taken.
This billboard counters that narrative by showing a photo the group said they received from an old Paducah Tilghman High School yearbook of Shively coaching about 20 years ago. Under it reads, “Not 20 years ago.”
“He says that was a remake of the picture taken in 2006, there was a proof of it then,” White said. “We don’t know but I definitely don’t believe it was in 2002 when he claimed that happened.”
White is referring to the raw copy of the photo that shows a film produced day after 2002.
Some people on social media disapproved of the billboard, saying it was inappropriate and even calling for a slander lawsuit against the group.
White said that none of these comments will sway them.
“The billboard’s too much, blackface is way too much,” White said.
Shively could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.