Using phrases like “biomedical tyranny” and “Let our children go,” a group of people spoke at the Paducah Independent School District Board meeting Monday night against students wearing masks.
Some of them also spoke critically about the new chief equity officer position the district adopted earlier this summer.
Chief Equity Officer Shonda Hollowell-Burrus was giving her report to the board when a member of the audience asked if the “buzzwords that are so catchy in society today — is that going to be adopted into the curriculum?”
“Diversity and inclusion and equity are not buzzwords that have been adopted by any curriculum,” Burrus responded. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are what’s necessary to allow for student engagement so that we understand across the board in terms of curriculum, in terms of education for our students and, specifically, the students that we serve.”
Burrus recommended that questions about curriculum be addressed to a school’s Site-Based Decision-Making Council, which approves a school’s curriculum.
After taking her position on July 1, Burrus told The Sun, “…One of the things that I think a lot of people’s perception about the equity officer is that it’s about Black and white. So, when we talk about equity and equality, equality means that, for example, I’m going to provide a pair of shoes for everybody — everybody gets a pair of shoes — but in terms of equity, it’s super-important to make sure those shoes fit. When we’re talking about making sure the shoes fit, everybody is a different size, so we have to cater to that.”
Bard Brian, a member of the protesting group, asked Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn why the district has an equity officer.
“We have an equity officer because we have a very diverse district, and we feel that it is through the work of an equity officer that we can better understand those needs,” LeBuhn said.
“… I see the work that she’s doing as being very helpful for us in this whole district.”
Brian said all the “buzzwords” that he heard at the meeting in describing the chief equity officer’s duties were directly out of the “critical race theory playbook.”
“We see what’s coming,” he said. “This is the groundwork for it.”
Later in the meeting, during the time allotted for public comment, 10 people spoke about the requirement for students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks in school buildings. Two people — Anne Bidwell and Tracey Lenox — thanked the board for requiring students to wear masks.
Samantha Collier said she was the parent of four students.
“We moved our children out here from California to escape the tyranny that is going on out there,” she said. “It’s pretty disappointing that it’s now coming out here.
“… As far as all the research I’ve done, you don’t have to tell students that they have to wear them. I understand that it can be recommended, but that should be up to us as a parent. We choose everything that our kids eat, what they wear, where they go, who they’re friends with, activities they do. We should be able to choose whether they have a mask on their face seven hours a day.”
Brian spoke about masks, saying Gov. Andy Beshear said last year that students weren’t impacted by COVID-19 and there was a virtual option for students to learn at home.
“Now, we come to this year, 2021, and the governor says, ‘Yes, students are being harmed, they’re getting placed in school, 200-something students a day in the United States are, quote, getting the virus or whatever,’ ” he said. “So, his option was: Make all these students go to school and wear these spit guards that don’t work to stop an airborne virus and jam them all together and don’t give a virtual option.
“… I will not send my child to school in a spit guard that does nothing except play political games.”
LeBuhn, an infectious disease professional, responded to what people said about masks.
“Let me just speak a little bit from personal experience,” he said. “I am a physician; I’m an infectious disease physician. I’ve been involved in this pandemic at an intimate level from day one. I’ve watched nurses in the hospitals from day one.
“… I watched the nurses take care of folks every day in the (intensive care unit). They put on a gown, they put on gloves, they put on a mask, they put on headgear, and they go into a room and they come out and if the patients have a problem, they go back in. You talk about mask fatigue. You talk about personal protective equipment fatigue. They have it.”
LeBuhn then addressed the criticisms of the efficiency of masks.
“Are masks perfect? Is there science that says that a mask will prevent acquisition of all infections? No,” he said. “Is there science that says a mask will prevent transmission of all infections? No.
“But can you guys tell me it won’t prevent one? Can you tell me that it won’t prevent five?”
When the audience tried to interrupt LeBuhn, he asked for a moment to speak.
“I think what you guys have to say is that covering up people’s faces impairs their learning,” he said. “I think you’re saying covering up their faces hurts their social interactions with school. I think you’re talking about them being uncomfortable. I think you’re talking about it being unpleasant. I think you’re talking about learning loss. I get it. This board gets it. The teachers get it. Your superintendent gets it.
“But, there’s also — I’m telling you — there are people, middle-aged, dying in Paducah hospitals right now. I’m seeing it every day. They’re 50, they’re 40, they’re 30. I talked to a pediatrician this morning who has a number of positive cases. Are those kids likely to have bad outcomes? No, but are we in the midst of a problem here with a fairly contagious virus that’s spreading in this community? Yes, we are, and can masking and social distancing mitigate to some degree the impact of that? Yes, it can.”
LeBuhn said he wished the audience would not look at their stand against masking as a stand against government but to see if it has a role in mitigating the spread of the pandemic.
“In my opinion, it does,” he said, “and I’m a physician.”
Some members of the audience said they would remove their students from Paducah schools.
“That’s unfortunate,” he said. “I think our board is going to look at virtual options.”
Superintendent Donald Shively reiterated that later in the meeting. After the meeting, he said it would be difficult for teachers to provide a virtual option while students are in school five days a week.
