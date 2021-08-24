DRAFFENVILLE — A group of parents and local residents stood along U.S. 641 in front of the Marshall County High School campus holding signs against a mask mandate by the governor and state school board that has trickled down to local districts.
At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, the Marshall County Board of Education offered a time for public comment when four individuals spoke against the mandate. Board chairman Randy Travis told the roomful that the four had an allotted five minutes to share their views.
Robert St. Marie spoke first and noted frustration with the board and Superintendent Dr. Steve Miracle. Miracle had acknowledged in an email to parents on Aug. 11 that the community did not want mask mandates following an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear on Aug. 10. The email added that through House Bill 1, local districts could create their own plans that had to be approved by the school board and a special-called meeting was set for Aug. 16.
A day later, though, the Kentucky Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a 270-day mask mandate for all school districts. The special-called meeting was canceled and the mandate was put into place within the Marshall school district.
“This document,” St. Marie said to the board, referring to their meeting agenda and its list of eight beliefs, “says you believe in strong leadership. You’ve shown the exact opposite … Mr. Miracle, you gave us hope and then miraculously took it away because you didn’t work through the entire process. Maybe you contacted an attorney a day too late. That’s failed leadership. I don’t appreciate it at all.”
Jeremy Thompson then spoke and called the mandate “an assault on our liberties.”
“In the face of totalitarianism, we have to stand up and say simply ‘No,’ ” he added.
Thompson read a quote from Dr. Anthony Fauci from CBS’s “Face the Nation” last Sunday regarding putting aside personal liberties in wake of the pandemic. According to the transcript, Fauci had said on the program, “We certainly are getting what are called breakthrough infections, which means a person who was vaccinated might get infected and actually may even spread the virus. But in general, those people are not the ones who are getting seriously ill and dying. It’s the unvaccinated that are doing that. So we have a lot of tasks. We’ve got to do mitigation, put aside all of these issues of concern about liberties and personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus. And we really have to all pull together to get on top of this. Otherwise, we’re going to continue to suffer as we’re seeing right now.”
Thompson also read from the Kentucky Bill of Rights Sections II, IV and V. From Section V, Thompson shared, “ ‘No human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience,’ ” and added, “That is what they seek to deny you and your children. Do not stand for it.”
Krystal Humphrey and Lauren Thomas also spoke about the mask mandate and the difficulty of their children attending school and learning while having to wear masks.
There was no action taken by the board.
