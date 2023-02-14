At its meeting Monday evening, the McCracken County Fiscal Court discussed putting together a working group to review proposals for the county and city of Paducah to upgrade 911 radio tours, consoles and equipment, and also discussed other issues related to the 911 system.
In December, the city of Paducah released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for vendors to submit proposals on how they would upgrade the 911 radio system first responders and dispatchers use to communicate in the field. Proposals from vendors can be submitted through March 1.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said this proposed working group would evaluate the proposals vendors submit, and get technical reviews for the proposals from third-party telecommunications firm Federal Engineering, to help decide which proposal best fits the city and county’s needs.
“At some point, we’ll need to vote on various things. Hopefully, there would be an agreement about most of the proposal, but I suspect there might be some conversations and maybe a vote to determine how to resolve any differences,” Clymer said.
On the county side, this group would include Clymer, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, Sheriff Ryan Norman, and a representative of a volunteer county fire department. There would also be four city representatives in this working group.
Commissioners also brought up other topics related to the 911 system and the county’s role in that system. Currently, the county pays the city of Paducah to be a customer on the city-owned 911 system. A memorandum of understanding between the county and city calls for the two groups to look at ways that McCracken County could join Paducah in ownership of the system.
Commissioner Eddie Jones, who was part of the city-county 911 Communications Oversight Committee, said one thing he wished the 911 committee could have spent more time investigating is the operations cost of the dispatch unit, which currently costs about $2.6 million per year to operate. Jones said the county should look into whether the city and county sharing a dispatch unit would be most feasible, or if it would make more sense for the county to have its own separate dispatch unit.
The fiscal court also approved 6.5% raises to the county commissioners’ salaries, as well the county attorney’s salary and coroner’s salary. This adjustment reflects the 6.5% increase in the Consumer Price Index that the Department of Local Government communicated with officials on Jan. 23. The commissioners’ salaries increased from $28,093 to $29,918.98. The county attorney’s salary increased from $52,454.66 to $55,864.12, and the coroner’s salary increased from $75,116.08 to $79,998.62.
In other fiscal court business:
• The fiscal court approved a $25,000 payment to the Industrial Development Authority. This money will go to Bacon Farmer Workman for the engineering firm to prepare an application for a roughly $3 million federal RAISE grant that would ultimately go toward a project to build an inland riverport at the Triple Rail Site.
• The county had the first reading of an ordinance to enter into an interlocal agreement with the city of Paducah for the two governments to establish a joint 2045 comprehensive plan that looks at the long-term goals of the county and city.
