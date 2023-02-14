At its meeting Monday evening, the McCracken County Fiscal Court discussed putting together a working group to review proposals for the county and city of Paducah to upgrade 911 radio tours, consoles and equipment, and also discussed other issues related to the 911 system.

In December, the city of Paducah released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for vendors to submit proposals on how they would upgrade the 911 radio system first responders and dispatchers use to communicate in the field. Proposals from vendors can be submitted through March 1.

