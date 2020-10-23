The fallout from Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively’s blackface photo continued Thursday, as a group of Paducah Tilghman High School students participated in a walkout protest.
About 50 high school students appeared to leave their regular activities late Thursday morning for the brief demonstration. The students walked to the stadium bleachers at McRight Field, where they sat and gathered for roughly 15 minutes. It included remarks by students.
“I believe that the students do have the right to do this and as part of the democratic process,” Principal Allison Stieg told The Sun, afterward.
“My job as principal is to ensure that they’re safe — that it’s conducted in an organized manner — and with the pandemic on top of it, we had to make sure they were 6 feet apart, every other row, wearing the mask, and they all complied and did great.”
Stieg confirmed the students would not be disciplined, and she described it as a student-led protest. The school knew about it beforehand.
“Yes, we did (know), and actually, some of the students went to an administrator and got an opinion,” she said.
Stieg also said she told students Thursday morning — through announcements — to let the school know if they needed to talk, needed to be heard or if they needed any help or support emotionally, in addition to how students can do that.
“It’s something I take very seriously,” she added. “Before you can learn anything in a textbook or any lesson, you have to have your mindset right, and I just wanted to make sure that our kids are in the position to be able to learn.”
The student-led protest took place after a photo of Shively surfaced on social media Tuesday that depicted him and a woman posing in blackface. In the photo, he’s seen wearing dark makeup, a do-rag, a necklace with a dollar sign symbol and a Tilghman football T-shirt.
Shively admitted it was him Tuesday during interviews with local media. He described it as a “racially insensitive” and “deeply hurtful” photo and that it was taken in 2002. He also said it was “obviously a mistake that should never be made by anyone.”
“Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of our democracy,” Shively stated Thursday, in response to the student protest. “I appreciate that our students understand these freedoms and used them to express their opinions in an orderly way. I am listening and value our students’ voice.”
As previously reported, a statement was issued Tuesday by Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch president J.W. Cleary about the situation, and it called for Shively’s immediate resignation. The statement described blackface as a “deplorably racist” and “offensive characterization” of African Americans, and said racism has no expiration date.
Dr. Carl LeBuhn, chairman for the Paducah Board of Education, also released a statement Tuesday that said Shively told the board about the photo in February 2019. It stated that LeBuhn and other board members find the use of blackface to be “deeply offensive.” It further detailed the board’s response to Shively’s admission, which included an executive session by the board.
One board member, Pastor James Hudson, indicated that he was considering resignation from the school board in an interview Wednesday with WPSD Local 6, but said Thursday he intends to stay.
“After much consideration, talking with my family and prayer, I have decided to stay on the board,” Hudson stated.
“My love and concern for all children far outweighs anyone’s criticism of some of the hard and sometimes unpopular decisions that are made as a board member. Our goal is to move forward, grow from the mistakes that we make in life and become better for the sake of our students.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Paducah Sun has chosen not to publish the photo of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively due to its racially insensitive nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.