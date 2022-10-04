PADNWS-10-04-22 MAYFIELD RECOVERY - PHOTO

Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group Executive Director Ryan Drane shares plans to help the community fill the need for rental housing left by the December tornado outbreak.

 LILY BURRIS | WKMS

The Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group is hoping to help fill the rental housing need created in the community in the wake of last December’s tornado outbreak.

The group’s new program aims to get 25 families into 25 homes by Christmas.

