Thursday will bring Groundhog Day, after which spring weather will be along whenever it pleases with no regard for mammalian observations.
According to folklore, some symbolic groundhog is supposed to emerge from its den on Feb. 2, and if it doesn’t see its shadow, we could be the recipients of springlike weather right away. But if the wary woodchuck does see its self-shaded profile, it is supposed to be scared back into its earthen quarters, and we then are alleged to be in for another six weeks of winter weather.
The real forecast suggests that we could receive a mix of clouds and sun on that day, so the folksy conclusion of what the groundhog experiences could be a judgment call from some human official tending the animal.
The primary groundhog to which most people defer the experience is Punxsutawney Phil. However, that is the current captive rodent merely bestowed with that title. Any what does a Pennsylvania groundhog know about our weather here, anyway?
Of course, almost all of this is lore based on an old wives’ tale. Or it could stem from an old husbands’ tale, too. You know what stories they tell and how little confidence they rate.
There is a genuine biological thing to which the legendary Groundhog Day happening can be loosely linked. Yet, it has nothing to do with weather forecasting. It only relates to weather in how tolerable it is on Feb. 2 and whether any groundhogs will come out at all that day.
Here’s the deal. Groundhogs are one of our few true hibernating mammal species. This time of year, inclusive of Groundhog Day, they are mostly in deep sleep and unavailable for activities on the surface of the earth upon which the sun may or may not be shining.
These portly ground squirrels live primarily off lush grasses and other green vegetation. They hibernate in winter as an alternative to starving to death.
A groundhog tops out at around 12 pounds, but whatever its size, it feeds heavily and puts on as much fat as possible in late summer and early fall to establish a calorie reserve. When it hibernates, typically in November, it may not feed again for many weeks, maybe sometime in late March or early April. During this time it lives off its stored fat.
The slumbering woodchuck literally holes up in a ground burrow with up to 60 feet of tunnels, snoozing in a bedroom chamber a few feet underground below the frost line and where the temperature will be plenty cool but typically above freezing.
When the groundhog drifts off into the big winter sleep, its heartbeat drops from 80 beats per minute down to 4-5 bpm. Its body temperature slips from 90 degrees down to some 40 degrees or even lower.
The purpose of this deep torpor is to minimize the draw on its fat reserves. The lowered body functions keep the slumbering rodent from burning up its stored calories before new green vegetation is available in early spring.
Research confirms, however, that groundhogs do arouse from sleep occasionally during winter. Some will awaken for as many as three or four days, during which the ‘chucks’ heartbeat and body temperature arises to near normal.
This pushes the envelope. Science can’t explain many of these wake-ups, but researchers know that time spent near full running capacity is a quicker drain on groundhogs’ energy reserves. You would suppose something inside the critters warns them not to stay awake too long, otherwise the species wouldn’t have survived winters for the millenniums.
There is one wake-up call that science has figured out, and it may have a connection to our observation of Feb. 2 as Groundhog Day.
Research shows that male groundhogs often shake off hibernation around this time to make scouting trips around their neighborhoods to find likely mates for the breeding season in early spring. Guy groundhogs awaken, leave their burrows and go check out other burrows nearby, making notes, one would suppose, about hibernating females therein.
Biologists once thought that some breeding between awakened males and still-sleeping females occurred at that time. Further research, however, shows that this is not the case. (Besides, that would be a felony under rodent justice codes, would it not?)
When male groundhogs scouting for future love interests leave their earthen housing on an early February day, I doubt if they take too much notice whether or not they are casting a shadow. If one has gone to the trouble of shrugging off hibernation to gather information for his little black book, I doubt he would be scared back inside by a mere shadow of his own self.
Extreme cold might be something else. Even non-hibernating mammals like raccoon, ‘possums, skunks and squirrel won’t go about their regular feeding runs when harsh weather drains energy from them faster than they can replenish it with what food is available. On those days, they tend to sleep in within the shelter of what dens they have, awaiting kinder conditions.
So it is, maybe more so with groundhogs. When winter is acting ugly, our woodchucks remember that they are effectively three-season critters. Waking up during hibernation is always a risk of sorts. Doing so just to research the dating game when severe conditions threaten one’s fleeting fat reserves is imprudent and wrong.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.