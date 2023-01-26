Thursday will bring Groundhog Day, after which spring weather will be along whenever it pleases with no regard for mammalian observations.

According to folklore, some symbolic groundhog is supposed to emerge from its den on Feb. 2, and if it doesn’t see its shadow, we could be the recipients of springlike weather right away. But if the wary woodchuck does see its self-shaded profile, it is supposed to be scared back into its earthen quarters, and we then are alleged to be in for another six weeks of winter weather.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

