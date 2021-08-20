The groundbreaking ceremony for an approximately $14.6 million project at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School is scheduled for Tuesday, kicking off a major endeavor to redevelop the historic Paducah property.
It’s set for noon-1 p.m. at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd. The public is invited, and it’s also expected to have development partners and community leaders in attendance, according to the city of Paducah.
“I think it’s a cornerstone project for the Southside of Paducah and fits in very well with what we want to accomplish on the Southside of Paducah in the long run,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun.
“It’s a combination of project that provides affordable housing and also partners with one of our most important arts organizations, and preserves a lot of history of Paducah at the same time. It’s just really a project that hits on all cylinders.”
Bray encouraged the community to attend on Tuesday and celebrate the groundbreaking, describing the property as an important part of local history.
As previously reported by The Sun, Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, plans to redevelop the property, using different state and federal tax credits. The Marian Group closed on financing earlier this year, and the city authorized up to $100,000 in grant funds to assist with stabilizing the roof.
The Jetton schoolhouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. It was originally Augusta Tilghman High School, which opened in 1921. In more recent decades, part of the property was rehabbed into housing units and reopened as the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments in 1999.
After the new renovation is complete, “The Dunlap” (named in honor of late Paducah native Mollie Dunlap) will have 42 units of quality affordable housing, according to the city. It includes rehabilitation of 21 existing units, the addition of 21 new units, and restoration of the Symphony Hall. Construction is estimated to take about 18 months, officials said.
The Marian Group is also partnering with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, which plans to relocate administrative offices to the property, and launch a music academy, marking a return to its former home. It will use Symphony Hall for smaller events that wouldn’t take place at the Carson Center, but regular symphony concerts will continue to be held at the Carson Center.
PSO Executive Director Reece King is excited about the groundbreaking, and called the project a “game-changer” for both the community and for the symphony. The music academy has been an idea for several years, he said.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have some donors come alongside of us like Carson-Myre (Charitable Foundation) and some other individual donors ... to help fund not only the launch of this, but the operations of it,” King said, regarding the music academy.
“We’re very excited in that, we believe, based on the budget projections that we have, that a combination of the low cost of inhabiting the facility and the donors that have come alongside as partners — we believe that the academy will operate basically revenue neutral.”
He said the PSO wants to offer a “high quality” music academy, but didn’t want to bankrupt the symphony trying to do that.
“There’s still room for people to give and be a part of this,” he added.
“To be honest, we really haven’t even launched the campaign for it, but we have enough pieces in place now, based on our projections, that we believe we’ll be able to accomplish those goals in providing a really high quality educational experience for the community, but also not affect the operations side of the symphony from a financial standpoint.”
The symphony has a signed a lease. King hopes it can be in the facility in January 2023, but that’s subject to construction timelines. He eyes a spring launch for a “pilot program,” with a full launch of the academy in fall 2023.
Visit the project’s webpage at paducahky.gov to learn more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.