When Rebecca Grosz chose a subject of study at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, she originally wanted to study welding because her brother is a welder.
There were no openings in the welding class, however, so she was placed in machine tool technology.
That was three years ago, during her freshman year, and she is in her fourth year of studying machine tool.
Grosz (pronounced like “gross”) is a senior at Calloway County High School and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“Once I ended up seeing it, machining it, learning about all the classes and things, I went back year after year because I saw the potential in the industry and the amount that we use it in everyday life,” she said.
“I like the software and the developing of it. I like the process planning; there is so much behind the machining. It’s about 10% machining and 90% planning and all of the stuff that goes into it before you start actually making the chips.”
Grosz said she isn’t sure which college she will go to after graduation, but she wants to become a process engineer in industrial manufacturing.
“So, I will be looking at an assembly line or a manufacturing plant in general and be able to find ways to make it as efficient as possible,” she said.
Grosz is an officer in the technology center’s SkillsUSA group, and said she enjoys the leadership opportunities.
“Whether it’s at work or here at the school helping students, I really enjoy my role as a leader,” she said.
Her instructor, Taylor Caldwell, agrees that Grosz is a strong leader in the classroom.
“When she first came here as a freshman, she didn’t talk a lot,” he said. “But, even as a freshman out here, she was one of my top students in the class she was in.
“In her first year, she was hit by the effects of COVID in March. She had everything set up and ready to go and then, COVID hit and put the brakes on everything. I’ve had her in at least one class in each school year, and this is her fourth year with me and now, she’s taking everything she can.”
Caldwell said he was working on getting Grosz set up with a cooperative job to prepare her for the workforce. Until then, Grosz is helping with the newer students in the classes.
“She has also helped me this year with some Pella parts, working with the Pella Corporation here in Murray,” he said. “They send some blueprints over of some basic stuff that they may need at their shop, and instead of outsourcing it, they come over here and provide us with the material and cutters and give the kids experience of some simple stuff.”
Grosz also takes part in the CCHS archery team, where she has participated since she was in eighth grade.
Grosz is the daughter of Robert and Paula Grosz of Murray.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools.
Along with machine tool technology and computerized manufacturing and machining, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, carpentry, culinary arts, electrical construction, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.