While Groceries for Good, the annual community food drive, will be conducted differently this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the goal of helping needy families during the holidays remains the same.
Now in its 28th year, the Paducah Sun-sponsored program has raised over $727,500 worth of groceries to help stock the food pantries of local service agencies that support community members in need.
In the past, shoppers could fill Groceries for Good bags at participating grocery stores and leave the donated items at the store to be picked up, sorted and distributed to the service agencies.
This year, the public will have several options to make donations to these agencies: Family Service Society, Hope Unlimited, Martha’s Vineyard, Merryman House, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Day Nursery, St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army.
“It is disappointing that this food-raiser can’t go on as usual. But, then nothing about 2020 has been ‘as usual,’ ” said Bill Evans, publisher of The Paducah Sun and vice president-general manager of WPSD Local 6.
“The agencies that we partner with need the groceries to keep families fed. We’re asking that instead of dropping off canned goods and non-perishable food items, that our readers and neighbors take time to give, securely online at paducahsun.com.”
The public also can leave their donations at special boxes that will soon be placed at the registers at Kroger stores at Hannah Plaza, Park Avenue and Irvin Cobb; Forthman Foods; and Reidland Food Giant, or mail donations to: The Paducah Sun, P.O. Box 2300, Paducah, KY 42003. Watch for details on the secure link to donate at paducahsun.com.
“We just can’t ask more than 200 volunteers — Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, high school choir members and band members, church volunteers, and many more — to put themselves at risk during this pandemic. We had to find an easier way to raise the money to feed families in our hometown,” Evans said.
“It was an amazing sight the first time I worked with our volunteers. Shoulder to shoulder, running, crisscrossing each other’s path, sorting and delivering hundreds upon hundreds of pounds of food. We started early in the morning and we went into the night. I’ll miss that sense of accomplishment this year, but look forward to getting back to normal next year.
“Once the money is collected, we will distribute it to our partners,” he said.
