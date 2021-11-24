The Paducah Sun’s 29th annual Groceries for Good campaign has raised more than $7,000 this year, thanks to donations from the community, which will support area organizations.
The campaign kicked off earlier this month, and people could donate to Groceries for Good via Paypal, by check, or in-person at Kroger locations in Paducah, Food Giant in Reidland and Forthman Foods in Kevil. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign only accepted money that will be used to help buy groceries for people in need. It raised $7,786.46.
People can still donate to Groceries for Good if they would like to. The deadline was extended to Dec. 5 and the PayPal link is available via paducahsun.com through the Groceries for Good tab.
The organizations that benefit from Groceries for Good include Family Service Society, Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, Martha’s Vineyard, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Day Nursery, River City Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, and The Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.