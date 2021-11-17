Paducah Day Nursery has served and supported local families for more than 100 years, dating back to 1911. A lot has changed throughout the years, but it still works to take care of children.
The day nursery, located at 2425 S. 25th St., is a five-star child care center through the Kentucky All STARS rating system. It serves children from 6 weeks old up to age 13 and has colorful classrooms where they learn and play.
“We have educational activities, but they learn through play,” Executive Director Deana May told The Sun. “A lot of it is just coming here and playing with different activities, different stuff.”
The facility takes pride in its five-star rating and staff.
“We have great teachers that have been here,” May said. “My staff turnover rate is very, very low, so I’ve got teachers that have been here for over 20 years, but most of the teachers have all been here for 10 years, if not more.”
Paducah Day Nursery is one of the nonprofits that benefit from The Paducah Sun’s annual Groceries for Good campaign. The other nonprofits are Family Service Society, Martha’s Vineyard, Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, River City Mission, St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army.
This year marks the 29th annual campaign, which will be similar to the 2020 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s only accepting money to help buy groceries, instead of collecting food items and other donations.
The funds help the day nursery with buying diapers and wipes, which helps parents who may need supplies. Those items are mostly what the day nursery uses it for. The facility has about 120 children, May estimated. She noted that it normally has more enrolled.
“I just think it’s a great program that they do and it helps us out every year with those items,” May said, about Groceries for Good. “I mean, it really benefits the families we serve.”
Groceries for Good donations can be made through cash, check or via PayPal.
There are donation boxes set up at Kroger locations on Irvin Cobb Drive, Hannan Plaza and Park Avenue, Forthman Foods IGA in Kevil, and Food Giant in Reidland. Donors can also scan a provided QR code with their cellphones, which sends them to a PayPal site. Any checks should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” on the memo line.
