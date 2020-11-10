The 28th annual Groceries For Good campaign is returning to collect food for those in need, but with the pandemic comes changes to how people can donate.
Groceries For Good, organized by the Paducah Sun in partnership with WPSD Local 6, will benefit nine agencies this year: Family Service Society, Hope Unlimited, Martha’s Vineyard. Merryman House, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Day Nursery, River City Mission, St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army.
During previous years, Groceries For Good was a one-day event, held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, in which people visited participating grocery stores and were given bags which they filled with food they’d like to donate.
“In the past, we would collaborate with Girl Scout troops, Boy Scout troops, all the Honor Societies in the local McCracken and Tilghman High Schools,” said Brijit White carrier manager at the Paducah Sun who is coordinating Groceries for Good. “Mostly, it was Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts that were actually at the stores, and they would be in customers’ faces, saying, ‘Hey, buy for Groceries for Good.’ And we’d have bags, brown bags, that customers could put groceries in, a list of everything that those agencies needed, and then the Boy Scout troops and Girl Scout troops would hold onto those.”
White said she and others then brought the donations to Paducah Tilghman High School to be organized before distributing the food to the local nonprofits. “That would take at least like 200 students throughout the day that would come and volunteer at the sorting center as well. So it’s crazy chaos,” said White. “it’s mind-boggling. Like, the hallways of the Paducah Tilghman High School are lined with bags.”
But with the pandemic this year, there won’t be any volunteers. So food donations cannot be accepted.
“There’s no way that just our Paducah Sun team could separate all the groceries because there are thousands of groceries, thousands of groceries that come through on that day,” White said. “And we wouldn’t be able to have the space to socially distance properly due to COVID-19”
Instead, only monetary donations are being collected for this year’s campaign. There are three ways to contribute.
The most convenient method is to donate online via a secure web portal. It can be found on the Local 6 website at www.wpsdlocal6.com/groceries_for_good and will be posted on the Paducah Sun website as well. The links will also be posted on social media.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 13, donation boxes will be set up near the checkout lanes of five participating grocery stores: Kroger at Hannah Plaza, Park Avenue and Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Reidland Food Giant, and Forthman Foods in Kevil. The boxes will accept cash and check donations, which will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m.
Furthermore, checks and money orders can be mailed to Paducah Sun, P.O. Box 2300, Paducah, KY 42003. Checks should be made out to the Paducah Sun in care of Groceries for Good. White said once all the monetary donations are collected, they will be used to buy gift cards that will be distributed to the community agencies.
The agencies can then use the gift cards to buy groceries themselves, or give the cards to their clients.
White said last year’s Groceries for Good collected $52,563 in groceries. She is optimistic that this year’s event will be a success as well.
“Especially since we’re going to be letting people donate a week in advance to the cutoff time, and that will probably get more people that don’t usually shop the Saturday before Thanksgiving that will be aware of being able to do that as well,” White said. “Even if it’s just a couple of cents, I mean it matters, it helps.”
