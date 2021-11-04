The Salvation Army Paducah works to make sure people in the community don’t go hungry and helps clients keep a roof over their heads.
It’s one of nine charitable organizations that will benefit from The Paducah Sun’s 29th Annual Groceries for Good Campaign.
David Donegan, lieutenant with The Salvation Army Paducah, said funds the organization receives from Groceries for Good will help make sure that those in need who come to them will have a meal to eat. The organization also educates people on meal planning and preparation.
Additionally, Donegan said The Salvation Army helps with rent payment assistance, utility payment assistance, food assistance and emergency housing and food assistance. It also has funds to get people in need into temporary housing, and works with housing authorities to assist clients with finding long-term housing.
“Food is a big part of what we do. It’s easy to give you a place to stay, it’s easy to help pay with your rent or help pay your utilities, but if you’re hungry, and you have nothing to eat, then all that just seems to still weigh on your shoulders,” Donegan said.
Donegan said one in six children are food insecure, meaning they may have to skip meals or may not know when they are going to get their next meal.
The Salvation Army has had a footprint in Paducah and McCracken County since 1906, and has been operating full-time in McCracken County since 1931. This branch serves people in McCracken, Marshall, Caldwell and Livingston counties.
This year, the Groceries for Good campaign will be accepting donations in the form of cash, check or through PayPal.
Check donations should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” as the memo line. Checks should be mailed to The Paducah Sun, 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003, by Nov. 12 to be included in the announced final campaign total.
Those who wish to give monetary donations can do so at participating grocery stores beginning on Nov. 15. Boxes will be set up for people to make donations at these locations: Kroger locations on the Southside, Park Avenue or Hannan Plaza in Paducah; the Food Giant in Reidland and Forthham Foods in Kevil.
To donate via PayPal, people can also scan provided QR codes with their phones. The scan will take people to The Sun’s PayPal site for this event.
