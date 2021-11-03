Hope Unlimited Family Care Center works hard to support both parents and expecting parents within the community, so the annual Groceries for Good campaign is an appreciated source of support before the big holidays.
“Groceries for Good is a way for us to partner with our community, and it really helps us feel that support as we then can turn around and support others in our community,” Executive Director Nicole Farley told The Sun.
“It is such a neat thing to be involved as a nonprofit because we are blessed to be able to turn right around and bless others, and that has become such a tradition. If it weren’t for our community, we would not be able to do that.”
This year’s 29th annual campaign is similar to the 2020 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s only accepting money to help buy groceries.
The Groceries for Good donations will go to several charitable organizations: Hope Unlimited, Family Service Society, Martha’s Vineyard, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Day Nursery, River City Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, and The Salvation Army.
“Hope Unlimited both serves as a place that parents can come and receive parenting help, parenting classes and support, and we also have a full prenatal clinic, so a mom could come to us from the point of pregnancy test all the way through their entire pregnancy,” Farley said.
“We have a doctor on site, as well as a full medical team on site. We also serve those that are considering abortion, or have already had an abortion, to support them and help them through their decision, as well as families that have had a pregnancy loss.”
Hope Unlimited, which is located at 1101 Jefferson St. in Paducah and 305 Lincoln St. in Metropolis, Illinois, has served an average of about 45 clients a month this year. It equates to more than 2,300 visits to Hope Unlimited’s centers in Paducah and Metropolis, Farley said.
She noted that Groceries for Good is “such a timely event” because it’s toward the end of the year, when funds are running out. The community donations helps ensure that it has different items needed for families.
“It also helps us as we begin the new year, as everybody’s regrouping at the beginning of the year. It really carries us into February, as far as the supplies needed to give to our clients in need,” Farley said.
As previously reported, Groceries for Good donations can be made in cash, check or through PayPal.
People who wish to participate can make their donations at Kroger locations on the Southside, Park Avenue or Hannan Plaza in Paducah, the Food Giant in Reidland and Forthman Foods in Kevil. Boxes will be set up for donations at the stores starting on Nov. 15, and donors can also scan provided QR codes using their cellphones, which will take them to a PayPal site.
If using checks, they should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” as the memo line. Mailed checks should be sent by Nov. 12 to be included in the final announced campaign total. The mailing address is 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
Visit hopeunlimitedfcc.org to learn more about the organization’s work.
