Jacob Grissom is a sophomore at Hickman County High School, so his “future” still seems a long way off. He is getting a great jump on a potential career after beginning study in the advanced integrated technology program at the Four Rivers Career Academy at Fulton County High School.
Grissom is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Grissom said advanced integrated technology, or AIT, involved 3-D printing, engineering, an introduction to electrical principles and more.
“I just felt like I would be better suited for this class,” he said when asked why he chose AIT over welding, health science or the other courses offered at Four Rivers Career Academy. “I like it because we get to work on our own projects and learn how to do new things. We’ve been doing some 3-D projects and other things in the shop.”
Grissom said he planned on continuing his studies in the program over the next two years.
In his spare time, Grissom works on building computers at home.
Austin Cunningham is Grissom’s AIT instructor at Four Rivers Career Academy.
“He’s a really good student — super-smart,” he said of Grissom. “We have little competitions in the (computer-aided design or CAD) software program and it’s kind of a joke that Jacob’s going to win and the others don’t know why they’re in it.”
Cunningham said the AIT program is brand-new to Four Rivers Career Academy.
“Students in the program can get careers in software design like CAD, engineering — there are several different careers that can apply,” he said. “Anything in a commercial setting with working on hydraulics, things like that.”
Grissom is the son of Ashley and Jamie Grissom of Fulton.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Four Rivers Career Academy at Fulton County High School, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Four Rivers Career Academy serves students from Fulton, Fulton County and Hickman County high schools.
Along with advanced integrated technology, the area technology center offers courses in automotive machine and repairs, business management, entrepreneurship, graphics media, health science, information technology and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
