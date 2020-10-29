As Tuesday’s general election nears, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs estimates about half of the overall votes cast will be through early voting options.
“We mailed out a little over 9,300 absentee, mail-in ballots and we’ve had 7,662 returned,” Griggs said Wednesday afternoon. “So, we have about 1,700 mail-in ballots still out.
“We’ve had 7,800 voters vote early here in the office. In the last presidential election, in 2016, we voted over 33,000. I’m feeling like we’re going to vote at least half of the turnout for this election between early, in-person and mail-in voting.”
Early voting options were expanded this year to reduce Election Day crowds and provide for more social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.
Early voting at the county clerk’s office began Oct. 13 and continues from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Friday and Monday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While there are 11 voting locations on Election Day in McCracken County, any voter can cast their ballot at the clerk’s office next Tuesday, when the courthouse will be closed for all other business except voting. Election Day voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters were sent postcards indicating where their location is for Election Day.
Griggs admitted she felt early voting would start strong and slow down in subsequent weeks. But that has not been the case.
“It’s not slowing down at all. Tuesday we voted 733 people, the most we’ve had (on a single day) and it seems like it’s just increasing a little each day,” she said.
With the number of voting locations reduced — a typical general election has 54 voting precincts open around the county — the number of poll workers needed will be reduced from approximately 250 down to about 150, Griggs said. Poll worker trainings are being held this week.
While there have been sometimes long lines for early voting, Griggs said the majority of people have been positive about the experience.
As an example, “I had a lady, she will be 99 years old in February, stood in line the whole time (a little over an hour). She had her walker. When she got to the employee at the counter that checked her in, she was very complimentary of how things were going,” she said. “She said while she had to wait in line a long time, she was thankful that we were having this early voting and that is was worth it and she would do whatever it took to exercise her right to vote.”
That doesn’t mean the overall process hasn’t been stressful at times, according to Griggs.
“It’s been a different stress for each election. Of course, in the primary we dealt with so many mail-in ballots, we mailed out over 15,000, because that’s what was encouraged by the governor and secretary of state. In this election, the in-person voting has been encouraged.”
While Griggs is only in her second term as clerk, she has worked in the office for almost 31 years.
“This is by far the most stressful thing I’ve ever been through, but it’s also the most rewarding,” she said. “I feel proud of my staff and what we’ve done. We’ve pulled off something of epic proportions and for the most part it’s gone really, really well.”
Griggs plans on releasing all the vote totals she has on election night.
“I will release every total I have up to that point. So really the only thing (not released) will be just whatever comes in on the mail-in ballots that come in next Wednesday through Friday that are post-marked Nov. 3,” she said.
Once this election is in the books, Griggs and her election staff will get a little bit of a break with the next election being the May 2022 primary.
