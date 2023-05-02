The Barkley Regional Airport Authority has announced the hiring of Parker Griffith as its marketing director/public information officer. Griffith comes to Barkley after spending the past 10-plus years in the athletic department at Murray State University in media relations.
“Parker has a vast amount of experience that will be extremely beneficial to the Airport Authority,” said Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “He’s already hit the ground running and fits in nicely with our ‘making-it-happen’ culture.”
“I am thrilled to join the BRAA at such an exciting time in its history,” said Griffith. “Barkley Regional Airport is such an integral part of the Purchase region, and I am excited to help tell its story as we begin a new chapter with the opening of the new terminal in late June.”
At Barkley, Griffith will oversee the day-to-day marketing of the airport, as well as serving as the point of contact for any members of the media. As the transition to Contour Airlines continues and the new terminal opens, Griffith will oversee all efforts to broaden the reach of the airport and continue to grow its brand.
Prior to joining Barkley, Griffith spent nearly 11 years at Murray State helping to guide the media relations efforts for Racer athletics. In his role at MSU, Griffith managed all media coverage and social media accounts for multiple teams, including women’s basketball, softball, rifle and football.
Before arriving in Murray, Griffith served in similar roles at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the University of Texas at Tyler, and Hendrix College.
The Memphis native graduated in 2004 with a B.A. in communications/public relations from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He lives in Benton with his wife, Kristy, and their daughters, Kaysleigh and Makenna.
