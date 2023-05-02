The Barkley Regional Airport Authority has announced the hiring of Parker Griffith as its marketing director/public information officer. Griffith comes to Barkley after spending the past 10-plus years in the athletic department at Murray State University in media relations.

“Parker has a vast amount of experience that will be extremely beneficial to the Airport Authority,” said Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “He’s already hit the ground running and fits in nicely with our ‘making-it-happen’ culture.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In