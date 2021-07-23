A simple, colorful message decorates the walls of the Greenway Trail tunnel in Paducah and serves as a reminder for the joggers and cyclists who move by it daily. It says “#Be Kind Paducah,” echoing a message of the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation and its founders, Susan and Morgan Guess.
The kindness mural was painted in June 2020, thanks to a group of roughly 20 community volunteers, but it didn’t have a formal unveiling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, until Thursday morning. A crowd of supporters — including Paducah Ambassadors, city officials, McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch president J.W. Cleary and others — joined the mother-daughter duo at the tunnel’s entrance for an official chamber ribbon cutting.
The ribbon was cut by Morgan Guess and Cleary, after Susan Guess briefly reflected on her daughter’s journey, kindness and the foundation.
“In two weeks, it’ll be 11 years ago that Morgan had her bullying experience,” she told attendees. “While we would gladly take that back, I think it’s made us better people. It gave Morgan purpose.
“... The beautiful part was everyone in this community lifted up the voice of an 8-year-old to let a child know that they could make a difference, that they had a voice and they could use it for good, and I know Morgan will always be grateful, and as she heads to North Carolina in a couple weeks, I know she remains committed to Paducah and our kindness project.”
The foundation isn’t having its annual Paducah Kindness Color Walk this year because of the pandemic, so the ribbon cutting also served as an opportunity to remind people at the start of the school year about the power of kindness. Up next, she said they are going to do another kindness mural in a couple weeks at The Paducah Flower Co. on Lone Oak Road.
The foundation also proposed a “Be Kind Kentucky” license plate to state officials in 2020, which was approved. It will be available in early 2022. If these license plates are purchased for 10% of vehicles, Susan Guess said $1.7 million in proceeds can be donated to 16 youth mental health drop-in centers in Kentucky, including one in Paducah.
Morgan Guess, who was chosen as the 2020-2021 Paducah Bank Teen of the Year, is going off to attend Duke University, after graduating from McCracken County High School. She’s also been named as one of 10 international winners of Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award, and plans to study public policy at Duke.
She spoke to The Sun about what she hopes happens next for the foundation, now that she’s going away to college.
“As mom and I have always said, the foundation and the journey has never been exactly just about me. It started with my story and the goal is always for it to spread out more than that,” she said.
“As I go, obviously, I’ll be in North Carolina and we have a lot of things that we’ll continue to do, such as the license plate and the mural. But I hope that we can pass this on to other kids, who want to have a voice and stand up for good — that they feel empowered to do the same journey that I’ve been able to do and just continue to make Paducah and Kentucky and our nation just a kinder place.”
