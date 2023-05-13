It is regrettable that the luxury Hotel Greenbrier should be named for the invasive, vicious, prickly, stinging vine. The vine grows vertically by wrapping itself around and through attractive shrubs and even into flower and vegetable beds. Once it establishes itself, it is nearly impossible to eliminate.
The evergreen to deciduous greenbrier (Smilax) is a part of the lily family. Smilax has no redeeming quality other than its shiny heart-shaped leaves and deer like the blue-black berries to craze on. Its rhizomes readily regrow, its thorns snag onto branches to control direction and entwine branches along the way to a 30 ft. vine. Even the leaves have hair-like to prickly spines on them to grasp branches. Rhizomes are difficult to pull out of the ground. If the vine breaks and touches the ground new vines immediately will replace the old. Their growth is rapid even in low light which explains why they mostly are found under low growing shrubs.
Control is limited resulting in continual diligence. Birds love the blue-black berries and deposit the seed wherever they fly, and the waxy leaves resist chemical sprays.
Dr. Joey Williamson, Clemson University Horticulture Extension Agent suggests spraying with a mixture of equal parts 10% glyphosate(any brand) and water, then after two days cut to the ground and respray. Spray new shoots when they grow to 6”. Alternatively use 9 ounces of 6% Triclopyr to a gallon of water and spray. Do not add any part of the plant to the compost.
THINGS TO DO
Ticks — Before venturing into the garden, spray clothes(long sleeve shirt and pants, gloves, and hat with tick repellant. Always wear a hat as ticks drop from plants on you and into your hair. After gardening check clothes and your body for ‘seed’(six-legged larva) to adult. Keep gardening clothes separate from other clothes. Non-DEET sprays are available for those sensitive to the chemical.
Garden — Daily dead head once it reaches maturity. Handle carefully as purple petals are an excellent dye. Plant annuals including marigold, salvia or wax begonias to hide spring bulb foliage die back. For fall and early spring color, plant pansies.
Houseplants — Adding gravel, etc. to the bottom of a container was to add stability to the container and prevent soil from draining out. It has been found that Gravel inhibits water flow. Torn non-woven grocery totes, cut to the inside dimension of a container, and placed into the bottom will allow water flow and keep soil from washing away.
Lawn — Mow grass early evening when it is cooler and less stressful for the grass. Do not mow when the grass is wet. Have mulching blades resharpened by the end of the month.
Trees and Shrubs — Cut back azalea, fothergilla and nine-bark immediately after blooming. Magnolias normally drop 1/3 of their leaves annually. Winter’s record low temperatures resulted in greater defoliation. If leaf and flower buds are green, the tree should recover. Planting trees saves energy but they should never be under a power line. Trees that mature to 25’x20’ or less should be planted 20’ from a power pole; plant 40’ or taller should be planted 85’ or more from the pole.
Vegetables — Plant corn and cucumber. Do not plant on moon-indicating killing days the 15-16th..
EVENTS
May 16-17 “Belong to Your Place” flower show by Paducah Garden Club, River Room, Carson Performing Arts Center, Paducah. Tuesday 1-5 p.m., 2 p.m. special presentation, and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Open to the public, no admission.
May 17 — Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, Owensboro, 270-993-1234, wkbg.org
May 20 — “Songs About Corvettes” Bowling Green Rose Show, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Corvettes, 208 Dishman Lane, American Legion Post #23, Bowling Green, 1-4 p.m., for more information: tenarky.org.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
