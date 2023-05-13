It is regrettable that the luxury Hotel Greenbrier should be named for the invasive, vicious, prickly, stinging vine. The vine grows vertically by wrapping itself around and through attractive shrubs and even into flower and vegetable beds. Once it establishes itself, it is nearly impossible to eliminate.

The evergreen to deciduous greenbrier (Smilax) is a part of the lily family. Smilax has no redeeming quality other than its shiny heart-shaped leaves and deer like the blue-black berries to craze on. Its rhizomes readily regrow, its thorns snag onto branches to control direction and entwine branches along the way to a 30 ft. vine. Even the leaves have hair-like to prickly spines on them to grasp branches. Rhizomes are difficult to pull out of the ground. If the vine breaks and touches the ground new vines immediately will replace the old. Their growth is rapid even in low light which explains why they mostly are found under low growing shrubs.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In