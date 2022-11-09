Familiar faces will serve as the next judge-executive for Lyon and Caldwell counties.

Neither of the current judge-executives for the two counties sought reelection. Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling had thrown his hat in the ring as a Republican candidate for state representative earlier this year, but was defeated in the primary by Walker Thomas. Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White announced his intention to retire before the filing period for his office began.

