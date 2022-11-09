Familiar faces will serve as the next judge-executive for Lyon and Caldwell counties.
Neither of the current judge-executives for the two counties sought reelection. Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling had thrown his hat in the ring as a Republican candidate for state representative earlier this year, but was defeated in the primary by Walker Thomas. Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White announced his intention to retire before the filing period for his office began.
Jaime Green won the judge-executive race in Lyon County. Green is the former chief of police in Eddyville and was appointed as deputy judge-executive earlier this year. She defeated Jenni Frank in the Republican primary and has been shadowing White in the office for the past few months.
In the General Election, Green defeated Democratic candidate Terry McKinney. McKinney was appointed by the Democratic party to run after Steve Allen dropped out of the race earlier this year. He had previously served as judge-executive of Lyon County. After the race, McKinney congratulated Green on her win and the campaign she had run.
After the results were called, Green said she was in a state of shock.
She thanked her supporters, friends, family and God for their support during the election process and reiterated that her focus would be the betterment of Lyon County. Green also said she was humbled and honored by the support and trust placed in her to hold this office.
Incumbent Lyon County Sheriff Brent White won the election against Democratic candidate Homer Benny Lady. In a write-in race for district judge, candidate Matt Schalk won Lyon County. All candidates for the Eddyville City Council were re-elected. In Kuttawa, candidate H. Wayne Breedlove is a newcomer to the city council.
Princeton Mayor Kota Young won the race for judge-executive in Caldwell County. Young has a history of serving the city, including as mayor, and decided to throw his hat in the ring for a county position this year. He beat out Democratic candidate Phillip Sisk. Sisk also has a history of government service, including as a magistrate in Caldwell County.
“I’m absolutely honored and humbled for the faith the county has put in me,” Young said, after the results.
He shared that the feeling of running and winning a race in the county you live and have grown up in is an incredible feeling that never goes away, even after his years of public service. Young also expressed thanks to family, friends and neighbors for their support in the race.
Republican candidate Don Weedman defeated Democratic candidate Jon Pettit in the race for Caldwell County Sheriff. Both have previous law enforcement experience. Current Deputy Jailer Cheryl Pettit, a Democratic candidate, was defeated in the race for jailer by Republican candidate Willy Harper. Incumbent Elbert Bennett held on to his magistrate seat for District One against Austin Knight, who was appointed later in the election by the Democratic party.
Fredonia Mayor Jim Seibert was once again running unopposed. In the mayoral race for Princeton, Brock Thomas won out of four candidates. He will replace Young, who won the race for judge-executive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.