Green Turtle Bay blaze destroys 10 boats, pier

GRAND RIVERS — A fire at Green Turtle Bay Marina and Resort destroyed several boats and a pier early Sunday morning.
The first report of the blaze to management was made by a boater on an adjoining dock. The Grand Lakes Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. where, alongside assisting fire departments, they gained control of the fire and eventually put it out. No one was injured by the fire.
Investigation into the cause of the fire, which initially broke out on Pier 11, is currently underway. A release by resort management explained that the fire was preceded by an electrical storm around 2:30 a.m.
As many as 10 boats were believed to have been damaged beyond repair in the fire, with the pier itself sustaining serious damage.
“Unfortunately, the entire pier as well as many of the boats located on the dock were destroyed by the fire. Another heavy rainstorm at 4 a.m. helped the firefighters prevent the fire’s spread to other docks in the harbor,” the release stated. “At this point there are no known personal injuries nor casualties. The source of the fire remains unknown. Affected boat owners are being contacted by management and advised of the incident.”
In a statement to WPSD Local 6, marina owner Bill Gary shared his feelings Sunday morning.
“By the mercy of God there was no lives lost, nobody was seriously injured and in the end of things when you sum it all up the reality is they’re toys,” Gary said.
The Marshall and Livingston County fire departments assisted on the scene using fire boats and land-based equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.