A traffic stop in Graves County early Sunday morning brought the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges.
Larry Higgins Jr. is charged with trafficking marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, unspecified; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, opiates; driving 25 mph over the speed limit; operating a vehicle without a license; and purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Higgins was pulled over by Deputy Jacob Hamm around 1:19 a.m. on Hwy. 94 in Lynnville.
When the deputy conducted the stop, further investigation revealed that Higgins was in possession of marijuana, Oxycodone and ecstasy.
