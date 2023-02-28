Aubrey Morse, 17, wants to apply to pharmacy school by 19 — not unrealistic with the right grit and opportunity.
Morse attends The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, an early-college entrance program at Western Kentucky University.
Aubrey Morse, 17, wants to apply to pharmacy school by 19 — not unrealistic with the right grit and opportunity.
Morse attends The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, an early-college entrance program at Western Kentucky University.
“My mom was a physical therapist, so I’ve been exposed to the hospital setting from a young age,” she said. “I saw how people in the medical field could care for patients and help them, regardless of their specialty.”
Morse, a Graves County High School senior, is also vice president for Health Care Explorer Post 2501, a Baptist Health Paducah extracurricular.
“I’ve shadowed a number of pharmacists at Baptist Health. It confirmed my desire,” Morse said, mentioning retail pharmacy as a focus.
Michael Muscarella, Baptist Health executive director of ambulatory services, called her “a leader.”
“Aubrey is nice, kind and so very thoughtful in all her relationships,” Muscarella said. “As an avatar for The Gatton, she has been charged to represent the school to visitors and potential students. She is a leader who mentors other students as vice president (at Health Care Explorer). As an athlete, she knows how to be a team player with her peers on the Graves County High soccer team. Balance and integrity envelope all that Aubrey does.”
In spring, Morse graduates with 61 credits, equaling an associate’s. She plans to attend WKU, but is looking at options for pharmacy school programs.
While she doesn’t call it a competitive environment, Morse said The Gatton Academy has helped spur work ethic.
“The program is very supportive of us all trying to succeed,” she said. “There’s only 100 (students), so we’re a tight-knit community. We’re all supporting each other through the challenges and difficulties.”
Morse has conducted research through the WKU Discovery and Exploration Program.
“We went through a process to isolate a bacteriophage from a soil sample,” she said. “(Research) isn’t completely off the table, but I really enjoy talking to people.”
Outside of work and school, Morse likes being active. She serves as a captain for her academy’s soccer club.
“Soccer and being active in general — I do it when I want to have fun or when I’m stressed or just about anytime I’m not studying,” she said. “Gatton also makes students go home once a month for closed weekends. I try to visit home a little more often if I just miss my family and want to see them.”
Morse, the daughter of LeeAnn and David Morse of Boaz, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers an area high school senior with notable achievements. After the school year, one of 32 students is named Teen of the Year and receives a $5,000 scholarship. A second student receives the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
