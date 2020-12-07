Graves County’s long-time circuit court judge will be retiring at the end of the month.
Judge Timothy Stark always heard people say that he would know when it was time to retire, which turned out to be true. However, he was no less honored to have served as Graves County’s circuit court judge for 16 years.
“It’s trite to say that it’s an honor and privilege but it’s no less true for that. It is an honor and privilege,” Stark said. “But it does take a toll on you if you’re attentive and tend to the docket. There comes a time when it’s hard to keep up with the type of attention you need to give to cases, and so I think it would prosper — better served with a new face.”
A Graves County native, Stark graduated from Cuba High School. He has an extensive legal background and a long history with many other local legal officials, including District Judge Deborah Crooks.
Another long-serving judge at the courthouse, Crooks feels Stark has “probably one of the best legal minds” she knows, and that he always seemed to be in “professional mode.”
Crooks said she and Stark have worked together since Gayle Robbins was the county attorney. Each of them held the position as Robbins’ assistant before the two became law partners in February 1986. They would practice law together for 10 years before either took the bench as judges in their respective courtrooms.
“He’s going to be missed,” Crooks said. “He’s going to be really hard to replace. I think Graves County is going to be hard pressed to find someone that does the job as well as he does.”
Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp said he has been in Stark’s courtroom likely more than any other attorney over the past 13 years. Having appeared in the courtrooms of several judges, Kemp said Stark stands out as “very well respected” and an “excellent judge,” even outside the Graves County Bar.
Kemp added that he was often amused by Stark’s dry wit when it clashed with an out-of-town attorney who was unfamiliar with his sense of humor.
“I feel very fortunate to have learned the ropes as an attorney and prosecutor with Judge Stark presiding over the vast majority of all of my cases. I wish he wasn’t retiring, but I hope he really enjoys his retirement,” Kemp said.
Throughout his career, Stark said two of his most rewarding experiences was the implementation of two important programs: Drug Court and Children in the Middle. Drug Court would see him meeting with participants who pleaded guilty of felonies related to drugs and substance abuse. To Stark, it was a “great thing” to see them get their lives on track. Children in the Middle is a program that provides divorcing parents with tools to minimize the harm the separation process could cause their child.
Kim Brand, the case manager for drug court, expressed deep admiration for Stark’s work in bringing the treatment program to Graves County.
“I admire this man so much. My heartfelt appreciation to Judge Stark. He saw the need for, and believed in the program called Drug Court,” Brand said. “In 2007, we didn’t know for certain how to administer and operate this program There was a bit of trial and error to get our bearings but he assembled an excellent team of court personnel which included commonwealth office, law enforcement, defense counsel and treatment, who, together with his guidance and leadership, brought a unique opportunity to the defendant suffering with a substance use disorder. Drug Court brings a new lease on freedom from incarceration and addiction, and Judge Timothy C. Stark gave 100% of his time and talents to bring this privilege to Graves County.”
Stark said he would miss working with the “great people” in the courthouse, but was “immensely” looking forward to retirement. He and his wife, Liz, plan to travel when they are able.
Kemp said an interim judge would likely take the bench in Graves County Circuit Court until a new judge is appointed, which could take a few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.