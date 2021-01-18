GRAVES COUNTY — Last year was difficult. The pandemic affected everything in its wake, and made life stressful for everyone, especially first responders. However, for the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a downward trend starting prior to 2020 remained unfettered and continued to improve
Sheriff Jon Hayden reported an overall decrease in reported incidents for 2020. He noted the general decrease isn’t necessarily the result of the pandemic as the statistics are “relatively small,” and reported incidents had been declining for a while now.
“Not entirely unusual as crime statistics in our region will fluctuate back and forth, but there has been a downward trend for the past few years. It is really hard to gauge how meaningful a slight downward or upward trend is just over a couple of years. A five-year snapshot would be much more telling,” Hayden said.
He reported a 13% decrease in serious crimes, a 25% decrease in less serious crimes, and a 14% decrease in reported traffic related incidents. While the downward trend was small, the pandemic did create a lull when COVID-19 first appeared in the county in March.
Hayden said he believes people at that time became fearful of contracting the virus and stayed home. Many were also out of work as businesses closed because of government restrictions imposed to mitigate the pandemic’s spread. Also, as the general public had never experienced a pandemic before, he said many simply “didn’t know what to expect.”
General traffic was also much lighter during that time, which the sheriff’s office attributes to some of the decline in vehicular crashes.
“During this period of time, our call volume went down dramatically, but as summer began things got back to normal as far as our calls for service and crime in general,” Hayden added.
While the data fluctuates every year, he added it is still useful for predicting trends by location or can even predict behavior. The information can show officers where they may need to focus their resources.
Some things did not change as drugs continued to be a “major issue” in the county, especially methamphetamine. Hayden said many offenders have stated there isn’t much of a deterrent since they know they’ll receive probation or parole, so recidivism remains high.
Furthermore, while a general downward trend might appear to make things easier, Hayden pointed out the pandemic created a backlog of prospective deputies waiting to attend the Basic Training Academy. Currently, he said it takes “almost a year” before a new deputy can actually fill a vacancy at the sheriff’s office, thanks to canceled or postponed classes.
With the continued decline in crime traffic incidents, even despite everything that happened in 2020, Hayden said he feels the county is on the right track.
“In taking the above explanations of the crime and traffic rates into account, I do believe that the overall trend for Graves County is and has been going in the right direction for the past couple of years as the numbers show,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.