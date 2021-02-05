When he graduates high school this year, Kyle Henley will already have a variety of experience under his belt to pursue his chosen career as a heavy equipment operator.
The Graves County senior, finishing his third year as a carpentry student at the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“He’s top notch in my class,” said his instructor, Kevin Hutchens. “He does whatever you ask of him and he’s looking to do more.
“And, I can depend on him to lead. That’s something that is big for me. With 18 kids you’ve got to have some leaders in your class.”
Henley said he chose carpentry, figuring those skills would help him be more well-rounded as a heavy equipment operator.
“I think it will benefit me knowing something about carpentry, so I could do both if it came down to it to help out with other projects,” he said.
Henley and his twin brother, Kevin, are both in Hutchens’ class and plan to attend a training school for heavy equipment operators after high school.
“Their dad owns his own truck, and they’ve learned to work at an early age,” Hutchens said. “They help maintain his truck when he comes in, they change the oil and grease it. That will help them on the heavy equipment stuff.”
In addition, Henley said he has gained experience running a backhoe, among other equipment.
“That’s pretty much how I figured out what I want to do, my dad getting stuff (equipment) to do work around the house,” he said.
Henley, and his brother, have been instrumental in getting carpentry projects done, including building a turkey blind and replacing roofs at the softball field in Mayfield, Hutchens said.
“Any time I’ve asked them to do something, even after hours, they’ve done it without hesitation.”
This week’s technical student of the week is the son of Jason and Chrissie Henley.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, automative technology, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.