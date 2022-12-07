Graves County High School senior Brooklyn Williams has done so much in her short time.
Williams, 18, has worked hard to gain positions in several major state organizations, like serving as the president of the Kentucky branch of DECA and being a participant of the Governor’s Scholars Program and participating in the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.
“DECA is a business and marketing organization with upwards of 2,000 members in Kentucky, and I was elected as the state president this year,” Williams said. “Last year, I served as the vice president of communications. It lets me travel across the state and country.
“I am actually going to the leadership conference with them too. It’s given me so many opportunities to meet new people and have new experiences that I would have never had before. Before DECA, I was not the best public speaker — now I’ve been able to talk in front of crowds of over 1,000 people and not be nervous and just talk with pride and confidence.”
Williams was one of nine students selected from Graves County High School for the Governor’s Scholars Program, and only the second in the school’s history to be selected for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs program.
“GSP creates a community of people that you wouldn’t have been around before,” she said. “Graves County is a rural place and we were there with people from Lexington, Louisville and Frankfort. We were all combined and got to know each other, and our differences, and then come together for the benefit of Kentucky as we are its future leaders in so many ways.”
Williams has also done much work closer to home, with an abundance of volunteer work, extracurriculars and sports. She’s played tennis since eighth grade.
“It helps to keep me active and gain more teamwork skills — I just have fun with it,” she said, on tennis. “I know that I’m not going to every match and that’s the attitude that has helped me as I go through school today. You’re not going to be perfect at everything.”
Williams sees volunteer work as a necessity in her life.
“Giving back to the community has done so much for me personally,” she said. “It’s something that I am very passionate about. I especially do a lot of help at the schools. My mom has been in education for her whole career and I have many family members who are in education as well, so I always enjoy giving back to them, helping teachers outside of school during the summertime, being a reading buddy. … I think being in touch with our younger generations is so important and that’s why I enjoy volunteering because I love working with kids. They’re so much fun to be around.”
Williams, daughter of Michael and Tiffany Williams of Mayfield, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the final 32 students chosen, one will be chosen as the Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
“My advice to lowerclassmen is don’t be afraid of anything,” she said. “If you think you aren’t successful, just don’t be afraid to put yourself out there because you never know what will happen and what will come out of it.”
Williams plans to attend college and major in accounting.
