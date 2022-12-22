Graves School Board members

Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding, center, presents plaques of recognition to outgoing board members Kelly Thurman, left, and Julie Moffitt, right.

 EMILY SHEPHERD | The Mayfield Messenger

MAYFIELD — Graves County School Board members, Kelly Thurman and Julie Moffitt, served at their last board of education meeting on Dec. 15. Thurman has served on the board since 2011, while also serving the past two years as chairman. Moffitt has served since 2015.

“It’s an incredibly hard job to be doing one year, much less eight years or 12 years, much less with the things you’ve had to do in the last few years. You’ve always served very well, both of you approached the role as a principal and a teacher,” Superintendent Matthew Madding said.

