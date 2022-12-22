MAYFIELD — Graves County School Board members, Kelly Thurman and Julie Moffitt, served at their last board of education meeting on Dec. 15. Thurman has served on the board since 2011, while also serving the past two years as chairman. Moffitt has served since 2015.
“It’s an incredibly hard job to be doing one year, much less eight years or 12 years, much less with the things you’ve had to do in the last few years. You’ve always served very well, both of you approached the role as a principal and a teacher,” Superintendent Matthew Madding said.
“Both of you were very particular in making sure that the decisions you made were student-centered. We can’t ask for anything more out of our board members. We do appreciate you for that.”
During the superintendent’s report, Madding said an anonymous donation of two cars was given to the resource officers following the tornado last year. Since then, five additional vehicles have been donated to the resource officers. The cars should be operational after the Christmas holiday.
He told the board that the district instructional leadership team is creating a “profile of a graduate,” to include a description of the knowledge and abilities needed to be successful upon graduation from Graves County High School. “They’ll be very well rounded and prepared, so when they go on to leave Graves County Schools you’ll go on to do great things … regardless of which pathway you choose,” Madding said.
Madding congratulated the co-ed cheerleaders for receiving the second place title at the state competition this last weekend, and they’ll be traveling to nationals in February to compete in Florida.
The board received a special performance by the Graves County High School Jazz Band, which performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“Our jazz band is probably one of the best-kept secrets in Kentucky,” GCHS Principal Janet Throgmorton said.
Under new business, the board approved:
• The 2023-24 school calendar which has not changed from the last school board meeting.
• The Comprehensive District Improvement Plan. The state typically sets out exact goals, but this year they are using the Kentucky Summative Assessment testing as a baseline.
The first goal was to increase the average combined reading and math scores for all students by 10% in reading and 10% in math by 2025 as measured by the KSA. Then, they set a one-year goal for reading and math to collaborate to increase the scores by 5% by May 31, 2023 as measured by the KSA.
The second goal focused on increasing the separate academic indicator: science, social studies, and writing percentages by 10% by 2025. The plan would also have separate academic indicators of 5% by 2023.
The third goal was to collaborate to increase the average combined reading scores in the certified GAP group at all levels as measured by the KSA.
The fourth goal was to increase the average combined reading and math scores for E1 students by 10% in reading and math by 2025 as measured by the KSA.
The fifth goal was to increase the average combined score of the quality of school climate and safety from medium to high by 2023 as measured by KSA. The weapons detection system and stop tip helpline are strategies put in place to help the quality of climate at the schools.
The sixth goal was to be postsecondary ready, meaning by June of 2024, 95.5% of seniors will be transition ready.
The seventh goal was to increase the average graduation rate by June 2023.
• The date for an organizational meeting to swear in the new board members, elect board officers, and set regular meeting dates for the 2023 calendar year. The date was set to Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
• Pay Application #3 for work completed by A&K Construction for work performed and to vendors for materials on the Farmington Elementary Cafeteria Project BG #21-324 in the amount of $120,134.
• The interim contract between MP Lawson Construction and the GCBOE for the Graves County Middle School Project and authorize the superintendent to execute the contract upon KDE Approval.
• A resolution to allow the general fund to be reimbursed by bond proceeds for the Graves County Middle School HVAC project.
• Pay Application #1 for the MP Lawson Construction for the Graves County Middle School Project in the amount of $19,201 to be paid upon a fully executed interim contract.
