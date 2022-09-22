The Graves County School Board has approved its yearly tax rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The votes were far from unanimous though.

A motion was made on Superintendent Matt Madding’s recommendation that the board approve the 4% Tax Revenue Growth rate of 45.5 cents per very $100 of real property and 46.1 cents of every $100 for personal property for FY23. This lowers the real property tax rate from 46.1 the previous year.

