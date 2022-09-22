The Graves County School Board has approved its yearly tax rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The votes were far from unanimous though.
A motion was made on Superintendent Matt Madding’s recommendation that the board approve the 4% Tax Revenue Growth rate of 45.5 cents per very $100 of real property and 46.1 cents of every $100 for personal property for FY23. This lowers the real property tax rate from 46.1 the previous year.
Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Dillion told the board that although the percentage is lower, the amount of revenue coming in would increase due to a change in property assessments. Since the last tax cycle, there has been a $129 million increase in local property assessments in Graves County, which will result in an added revenue total of $322,547 to the general fund.
On the other side, the increase in property assessments will also mean a decrease in SEEK funding from the state.
Board member Kenneth House moved to amend the motion to pass the 4% Tax Revenue Growth and focus on the Compensating Tax Rates. With this option personal property would remain at 46.1 cents per $100 and the real property would decrease to 43.8 cents. That percentage would result in a revenue gain of $44,892 versus the $322,547 with the other option.
“It’s not worth increasing the taxes that are collected to gain such a little amount especially when our tax payers are already burdened so much, and the $129 million increase in property valuation, our tax payers are already going to be paying a lot for that,” said Board Chair Kelly Thurman.
“We have committed to some things within the district such as pay rates for our employees, and we have to continue to be able to fund those going on out,” said Board Member Julie Moffitt.
“I agree, we do have to honor our commitments, and one of the commitments we made was that we would not raise taxes this year. And I realize the rate is not an increase, but the total collected would be an increase, which is an increase,” said Thurman.
The vote on the Compensating Rate failed, 2-3, with Thurman and House voting aye, and Joni Goodman, Ronnie Holmes and Moffitt voting nay. The motion then defaulted back the original motion of the 4% Tax Revenue Growth, which passed 3-2, with Thurman and Holmes voting no.
Graves County High School senior Elizabeth Smith was sworn in by board attorney Jesse Wright as the student board representative for the 2022-23 school year. She is the daughter of Emily Morgan and Anthony Smith. She is involved in HOSA, FBLA, and enjoys volunteer work through her church and the GCHS Leadership Class. As well as accepting the honorary student board member position, she has received regional and state awards in FBLA. She plans to go into the medical field after graduation.
“We’re very happy to have you as part of our board, part of our team, this year,” said Madding.
During the superintendent’s report, Madding told the board the district has taken initiatives in implementing Positive Behavior Interventions Supports, which will serve as behavioral program. This is a three-year process and will provide consistency across the district in this area.
He updated the board on their approval of participation in a Deeper Learning Grant. “The goal of deeper learning is to ensure instruction is rigorous and that we are teaching our students think critically and be able to creatively solve complex problems. That grant follows a three year process also,” said Madding.
The first year is laying the foundation by creating a team, which the district has done with representation from every school. That team has already began training sessions.
Madding said an annual meeting with law enforcement was held with local law enforcement agencies.
“The primary purpose of that is to bring everyone to the same table. so we can share what it is that we are doing and they can give us feedback on what issuing well from their perspective and also give us things to think about as we move forward creating the safest facilities possible,” Madding said.
Central Elementary Principal Steven Queen gave a presentation to the board about activities going on in the school and the focus on ‘Spilling Over for Success. “Filling people’s cups with kindness, filling people’s cups with knowledge at school, character traits, things like that,” he said. “We are laying that base so that when they get out into our community they can be productive community members and be able to apply the knowledge they have received.”
The board celebrated the retirement of Maureen Peppers after 23 years of service as Symsonia Elementary School cook and baker.
• To surplus and donate desks and chairs to schools impacted by the flooding in Easer Kentucky.
• The purchase of a tractor from First Choice Lawn in the amount of $44,227.
• The purchase of a van for the technology department in the amount of $47,534 from Purchase Ford.
• A revised BG-1 for the GCMS HVAC Renovation Project.
• The BG-3 for the GCMS HVAC Renovation Project.
• Marcum Engineering to issue construction documents for bidding for the GCMS HVAC Renovation Project.
