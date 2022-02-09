MAYFIELD — Property taxes help pay for schools and road repairs, as well as police and fire departments.
Approximately 700 notices are in the hands of property owners in Graves County, and these notices let victims of the historic Dec. 10 tornado know how much their properties are now worth.
Donna Lunsford and hundreds of other property owners received their reassessment notices over the weekend.
She has two properties, but only received a notice for one. She and others streamed into the Graves County Property Valuation Administrator’s office for clarification.
“I wanted to make sure they had the correct properties down and which one was my primary property,” said Lunsford.
These assessments are for 2022, but the PVA office is doing them now to get ahead of the curve. It’s hoping to prevent incorrect tax bills being sent out later in the year.
It also want to give tax districts a rough estimate of how much tax revenue will be lost. This will allow these districts, like Mayfield Independent Schools, to plan accordingly.
PVA Deputy Lee Martin says these are just the first steps.
“These are appealable. These are not going to be the final assessment notices. In April, we’re going to mail out assessment notices again, which is the official assessment notice. Then, you’ll have two weeks to appeal,” Martin said.
Another person came into the PVA office and also had multiple properties. He said he received reassessments, but was unhappy with one and came in to appeal.
He also indicated the PVA office was accommodating and a resolution was reached.
Martin says recipients shouldn’t expect zeros even if their property is leveled.
“There will still be a tax bill, but it will just be on the lot. We have to put a value on the lot, put a value on septic and water,” Martin said.
However, they’re still under the projected total of damaged properties.
“We drove by and we did a canvas from south Graves to north Graves. And if we missed you, you did not receive your assessment notice, please contact us,” Martin added.
Martin says if you haven’t reported yet, it’s not too late. He also urges properties with minimal damage to report as well.
People can report damage by calling 270-247-3301 or by visiting the office in Mayfield.
Jasmine Youngblood is a reporter with WPSD Local 6.
