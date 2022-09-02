Camp Graves

Camp Graves, a new nonprofit in Water Valley, is a part of a businessman’s effort to fill the temporary housing gap after the December tornado outbreak.

 LILY BURRIS | WKMS

GRAVES COUNTY — A new Graves County nonprofit focused on housing victims of the December outbreak welcomed its first family last weekend.

Camp Graves’ main location is in Water Valley, a Graves County community about 20 minutes away from Mayfield.

Lily Burris is a tornado recovery reporter for WKMS, Murray State’s NPR Station. Her nine month reporting project is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In