MAYFIELD — A jury has found a Graves County man guilty of the 2019 beating of his then-girlfriend, during which he repeatedly struck the woman in the head with a hammer.
John M. Giles now stands guilty of first-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The beating happened on Aug. 30, 2019. In a news release about the conviction, Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp said Giles had lost his wallet and accused his girlfriend of taking it.
Giles argued with the woman, and then struck her forehead with a hammer, knocking her to the ground. As she lie in a fetal position in the gravel driveway outside of Giles’ home, Kemp said Giles continued beating her with the hammer — striking her head, but also landing blows up and down the right side of her body — and kicked and stomped on her.
Kemp said the woman screamed and begged for her life, while Giles made violent threats against her. Giles told the woman she was going to die and that she should keep screaming because no one could hear her anyway.
Kemp said Giles paused long enough during the attack for the woman to get up and run for her life. She ran to the home of a stranger, later identified as Charles Cooley. Kemp said Cooley called for help, and an emergency medical responder arrived at Cooley’s home. Kemp said advanced EMT Tyler Banker treated the woman’s wounds, then took her to the emergency room of a local hospital. She was treated by Dr. Joseph Payant.
Banker and Payant both testified at trial that the woman’s injuries were consistent with blows from a hammer. “Dr. Payant further testified that in all his years of treating abuse victims, he had never seen ‘that severe of an assault’ from one person to another,” according to the news release.
Kemp said the woman took to the stand during the trial, telling the jury about the attack and about a cycle of abuse at Giles’ hands that resumed afterward. Kemp said the jury also heard recordings of multiple jail calls where Giles told the woman, “I can’t break out of here and beat you to death like I want to,” and told a friend of hers “I hope she dies! I hope she dies!”
The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison. If the judge agrees to that sentence, Kemp said Giles must serve a minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Giles was also charged with arson in 2020. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office have alleged he set a mobile home on fire in the Dukedom area of the county while he was out on bond in the assault case.
