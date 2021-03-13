MAYFIELD — On a cold February weekend, members of Graves County High School’s JROTC Raider team spent the evening camping out in the woods of Molena, Georgia, in the central part of the state. The next morning, they emerged from the trees and did a quick scout of the terrain.
Both physically and mentally, they prepared themselves for the challenges that awaited them.
By day’s end, the team was celebrating and hoisting a national championship trophy. What the JROTC program has given them, however, is something that can’t be displayed in a glass case or worn on a finger.
Just 9 years old, Graves County’s Army JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) had made it to the national Raider championships — which is an athletic competition tied to what military service members would do in basic training exercises — once before in 2019. There, the team placed fifth among other Raider teams from across the country and from all branches of service.
Then in their second national meet, they struck gold.
“They’re going to exit out of here with a national title,” the school’s JROTC Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jason Caldwell said of his Raider senior class.
But they will also leave with much more.
A Near SweepRaider games are like golf, in that low score wins. But then again, it’s nothing like golf. The Georgia course at Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena is not the pristine variety like Augusta National some three hours to the east.
“You’re in the middle of nowhere,” Caldwell said. “If you got one bar on your phone, you’re lucky.”
The hills that were part of the 5k race were rocky. The creek that participants had to cross for the one-rope bridge competition had swollen from recent snow and rain. But those were conditions each team had to navigate.
Raider events are done in a round robin fashion with groups of teams competing at one of the four events and then rotating to the next event.
“You’re with some teams so you know how you’re doing compared to them, but if you’re with Group 1 you don’t know how Group 4 did,” Caldwell said.
The 5k started the day with 10 competitors from each team. Senior Stella Mapes is no stranger to foot races, having run for the Eagles’ cross country and track teams.
“With cross country, you want to do good for yourself but you’re also doing it for the team,” she said. “In Raider, you’re doing it as a team. It’s kind of individual, but you want to compete together.”
“Everyone had their part,” added fellow senior Devanna Faulkner, who noted her own experiences as part of Graves’ girls soccer program.
Teamwork was especially important for the one-rope bridge, where a lead member had to traverse water and secure the rope with certain knots. Other team members then had to pull themselves across. A dropped rope or wrong knot can result in penalties.
“One penalty and you’re done,” Caldwell said. “Thirty seconds added to your time and you’re done.”
With the high water, the anchor person had to cross waist-deep water to complete the timed competition. “I knew he couldn’t make good time getting across, but we still had the best time,” Caldwell said.
Competing against other public high schools and even military prep schools, Graves County improved by just 30 seconds in the rope bridge from 2019 to win, and also improved its time in the 5k by four minutes. The team also won the Gauntlet of carrying rucksacks and ammo cans through mud and tires, clearing an eight-foot wall, and crawling through a culvert. In the final event — the team agility test — they missed first place by one second.
“We almost swept the entire day,” Caldwell said.
But the goal of having a better showing this year was on everyone’s mind.
“We came back with a vengeance,” senior Ryker Belew said. “With didn’t want to get fifth place. As good as fifth place is nationally, we wanted more.”
‘We’re known like Mayfield football’
The All-Service Raider National Challenge Championships were originally set for November 2020, but the pandemic pushed the event to Feb. 26, 2021. Leading up to the initial date, JROTC members were dealing with non-traditional instruction like many other schools and activities, athletic, academic and performance. So their prep work meant doing so on their own.
Organization, however, happens to be a special skill for JROTC and team members pulled together to workout without any instruction or guidance other than what they have learned through the program and other competitions. Senior Noah Baker said he and his teammates would workout at the Mayfield-Graves County YMCA or go on mile runs.
“Just to keep active outside of school so when we came back to practice, we weren’t working so much on the physical aspect of things so much as the mental and teamwork aspects,” Baker said. “If you’re strong on your own time, you don’t have to waste other people’s time with trying to do physical conditioning and be ready to work on strategy for rope bridge or who’s getting over the wall first in Gauntlet.”
Fellow senior Jennifer Webb said staying connected paid off, even when making mistakes on the course.
“We had a few uh-ohs, but we recovered as fast as we could,” she said. “We learned from our mistakes.”
Caldwell even admitted he was concerned about their conditioning and techniques after being out because of the pandemic much of last year and with winter weather right before the competition, noting the team’s mindset is similar to Graves County High School’s crosstown football rival.
“We’re known like Mayfield football,” he said. “They see Graves at a Raider event, the other coaches know we have a chance to win. Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, they know they’re in for a fight.”
‘To Motivate Young People to Be Better Citizens’
Out of 16 on the JROTC Raider team, Caldwell said only half will go into the military after high school. The majority of the seniors, he said were not planning on a military career.
“One’s going to culinary school, another’s going to be a missionary,” he said. “They’re going in all different directions. We’re just here to support them.”
It is a common misconception of JROTC programs that students who participate are intending to join a branch of service. Instead, at the program’s core is leadership. A sign on the wall of the Graves County High School JROTC classroom highlights its mission: “To Motivate Young People To Be Better Citizens.”
Graves’ program is the only Army JROTC west of Fort Campbell. Paducah Tilghman has a Navy JROTC program. Hopkins County Central has an Air Force JROTC. Students can join at any point at Graves County with many joining their senior year upon deciding for a military career. A retired lieutenant colonel who had previously taught Military Science at Western Kentucky University and Murray State University, Caldwell can direct students toward an officers track or enlisted track, or even suggest they not enter the military at all.
“I’ll prepare them for basic training, how to survive basic training, teach them what they’ll be taught so it’s one less thing they have to worry about,” he said.
Informing incoming high schoolers about JROTC is one aspect to keeping up their required 10% numbers of the schools’ overall student population. Those who opt for the program first learn about study habits, time management and self respect as freshmen before moving onto more specialized instruction such as land navigation, first aid, and plant and animal identification.
By the time they are seniors, they have a hand at running the program.
“It’s about overcoming adversity,” Caldwell said. “You’re going to hit the wall. It may be Raiders or not Raiders. The wall’s not going to kill you. You’ve got to learn to fight through it. Freshmen come in shy and by the end they’re wanting to be in charge.”
Senior Donovan Soto has been with JROTC since 7th grade. Now, he plans to enter the Army following graduation. He credited the camaraderie and repeated training on Graves County’s national championship and the leadership lessons for much more.
“Over the years with JROTC, I’ve gotten to start off small with a couple of people to lead to gradually growing to much larger units,” he said. “So not only can you learn leadership skills but you can practice them in the field, which is extremely helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.