Crops

A field was still flooded Thursday in Graves County after this week’s historic rainfall.

 CALLIE STONE

GRAVES COUNTY — Floodwaters have affected more than just homes and businesses — acres of farmland have been hit too.

Keith Lowry, president of Lowry Farms Incorporated, had damage to soybeans and corn after the storms hit his Graves County farm in Pilot Oak. Damages to his crops are estimated at $40,000, and he does not have flood insurance. He’s seen a lot of rain in his 50 years of farming, but nothing quite like this.

