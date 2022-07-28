MAYFIELD — Bids for the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building have been put on hold after being advertised in June. Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry told the fiscal court Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency wants more time to review the bids.
Bids were scheduled to be received by July 11 and would have been opened on July 18.
“We were hoping so much to have a contractor selected for this meeting for the demo of the courthouse, and the American Legion and the debris pickup. We are still waiting on guidance from the government — FEMA — and still waiting through insurance,” said Perry.
“So much red tape. And I will say on our end, our office is working on this and we want to see it taken down and put back as much as anyone. I felt like we were ready as a court. We’ve gone through our due diligence, with advertisement, and then now you’ve got FEMA and the insurance company talking.”
Perry said he is okay with special called meetings in the coming weeks if the issue can be resolved in a timely manner.
The court heard two requests for American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The first request was from the Graves County Extension Office in the amount of $277,866 for a ham curing facility. The facility would be operational by January 2023 and would also cure other foods besides ham.
The second request was from Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. in the amount of $1.15 million. This money would create 30 housing facilities at the main location in Water Valley; a second location, Rendezvous, on Sixth Street in Mayfield to house veterans; and a third location, Santuary, on Broadway in Mayfield to house hispanic families.
Camp G.R.A.V.E.S. Office Manager Cassie Basham said these plans have been in the works after the COVID pandemic. The goal is for the families to be able to move into ownership and become self dependent. The housing will be for an 18 month period at no cost the family.
The court also heard from Jim Parsons, who is working with a developer, about a hotel development near Cracker Barrel. The owner of the property has a purchase agreement ready for the land, and has been approved by Hampton Inn to build the dwelling. The owner and Parsons are asking the court for the creation of a TIF District to help with funds and to help other taxing bodies come on board for financial pledges, preferably 30-year pledges.
The court has asked for a formal presentation detailing the hotel at the next meeting on Aug. 8.
In other business the board:
• Approved the minutes from the June 27 regular fiscal court meeting and the July 14 special called fiscal court meeting.
• The appointment of John Tidwell to the Mayfield-Graves County Airport Board to replace Romey Holmes.
• A resolution to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky Department of Transportation for drainage structure replacement on various county roads.
• The surplus of a 2010 Chevrolet Ambulance, VIN# 1GB6G2B66A1120338.
• Approved an update to the Travel Policy to the GSA standard rates of mileage at $0.625 per mile for personal vehicles, and per diem rates of $59 per day for a full day of travel and $44.25 per day for the first or last day of travel.
• Approved treasurer claims.
• Approved the June 2022 Financial Statement.
• Approved the Fourth Quarter FY 2021-22 Report.
• Approved the Treasurer’s Report for FY 2021-22.
• Approved the Sheriff’s Second Quarter Report for 2022.
• Approved the County Clerk Second Quarter Report for 2022.
• Approved the jail housing and canteen reports.
• Approved the opening of a checking account for ARPA funds and to advertise for such.
• And an agreement with Ballard County for the housing of jail inmates.
The next meeting of the Graves County Fiscal Court will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Purchase Area Development District Office.
